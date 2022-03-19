HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas hoops vs. New Mexico State (NCAA Tourney)
Pregame Stuff
4-seed Arkansas (26-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 12-seed New Mexico State (27-6, 14-4 WAC)
Tipoff: 7:40 p.m. CT
TV: TNT
Point spread: Arkansas, -6.5
O/U: 138
ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 86.7% chance to win, favored by 12.4 points
BartTorvik: Arkansas has 72% chance to win, favored by 5.7 points (proj. score: 73-67)
**Winner faces Gonzaga-Memphis winner in the Sweet 16... That game tips at 8:40 p.m. CT on TBS**
|Arkansas
|New Mexico State
|
G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190
18.4 pts., 4.5 reb., 3.7 ast., 2.1 stl.
|
G - Sir'Jabari Rice - R-Jr. | 6-4 | 180
12.1 pts., 5.2 reb., 3.2 ast.
|
G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205
10.8 pts., 5.3 reb.
|
G - Clayton Henry - R-Sr. | 6-4 | 201
5.1 pts., 3.3 reb.
|
G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210
12.1 pts., 4.7 reb., 1.0 ast., 1.0 stl.
|
G - Teddy Allen - R-Jr. | 6-6 | 212
19.9 pts., 6.8 reb., 2.6 ast., 1.2 stl.
|
F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220
3.3 pts., 2.5 reb.
|
F - Johnny McCants - R-Sr. | 6-7 | 229
8.4 pts., 5.2 reb., 2.3 ast., 1.7 blk.
|
F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240
10.6 pts., 9.6 reb., 2.5 ast., 1.3 stl., 1.2 blk.
|
F - Will McNair Jr. - R-So. | 6-10 | 277
6.6 pts., 4.8 reb., 1.0 ast.
15:37, 1H - Arkansas 3, New Mexico State 2
Teddy Allen hit a tough turnaround jumper for New Mexico State and Stanley Umude knocked down a 3 for Arkansas, but that's been all the scoring so far. Both defenses have been suffocating early on.
9:21, 1H - New Mexico State 8, Arkansas 7
It's been a defensive struggle so far. Arkansas is just 3 of 15 from the floor with four turnovers, while New Mexico State is 3 of 13 with five turnovers.
7:49, 1H - Arkansas 9, New Mexico State 9
Points are still hard to come by in Buffalo, but Jaylin Williams made a back cut to the basket and Stanley Umude found him for an easy dunk that tied the game at 9-9.
3:54, 1H - Arkansas 17, New Mexico State 11
The Razorbacks have made four of their last six shots, but the Aggies are still just 4 of 20 from the floor. New Mexico State has turned it over nine times already, compared to six by Arkansas.
HALF - Arkansas 26, New Mexico State 17
New Mexico State got a four-point play in the closing seconds to get its deficit to single digits.
15:41, 2H - Arkansas 30, New Mexico State 24
The Aggies are hanging tough. They have made 3 of 7 shots this half and have yet to turn it over after committing 12 turnovers in the first half.
11:48, 2H - Arkansas 30, New Mexico State 28
The Razorbacks just can't get anything going offensively. They've missed their last five shots and haven't scored in 4 minutes and 25 seconds. That has allowed New Mexico State to stay in the game.