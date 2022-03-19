HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas hoops vs. New Mexico State (NCAA Tourney)

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Pregame Stuff

4-seed Arkansas (26-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 12-seed New Mexico State (27-6, 14-4 WAC) Tipoff: 7:40 p.m. CT TV: TNT Point spread: Arkansas, -6.5

O/U: 138 ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 86.7% chance to win, favored by 12.4 points

BartTorvik: Arkansas has 72% chance to win, favored by 5.7 points (proj. score: 73-67) **Winner faces Gonzaga-Memphis winner in the Sweet 16... That game tips at 8:40 p.m. CT on TBS**

Starting Lineups Arkansas New Mexico State G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190 18.4 pts., 4.5 reb., 3.7 ast., 2.1 stl. G - Sir'Jabari Rice - R-Jr. | 6-4 | 180 12.1 pts., 5.2 reb., 3.2 ast. G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205 10.8 pts., 5.3 reb. G - Clayton Henry - R-Sr. | 6-4 | 201 5.1 pts., 3.3 reb. G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210 12.1 pts., 4.7 reb., 1.0 ast., 1.0 stl. G - Teddy Allen - R-Jr. | 6-6 | 212 19.9 pts., 6.8 reb., 2.6 ast., 1.2 stl. F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220 3.3 pts., 2.5 reb. F - Johnny McCants - R-Sr. | 6-7 | 229 8.4 pts., 5.2 reb., 2.3 ast., 1.7 blk. F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240 10.6 pts., 9.6 reb., 2.5 ast., 1.3 stl., 1.2 blk. F - Will McNair Jr. - R-So. | 6-10 | 277 6.6 pts., 4.8 reb., 1.0 ast.

15:37, 1H - Arkansas 3, New Mexico State 2

Teddy Allen hit a tough turnaround jumper for New Mexico State and Stanley Umude knocked down a 3 for Arkansas, but that's been all the scoring so far. Both defenses have been suffocating early on.

9:21, 1H - New Mexico State 8, Arkansas 7

It's been a defensive struggle so far. Arkansas is just 3 of 15 from the floor with four turnovers, while New Mexico State is 3 of 13 with five turnovers.

7:49, 1H - Arkansas 9, New Mexico State 9

Points are still hard to come by in Buffalo, but Jaylin Williams made a back cut to the basket and Stanley Umude found him for an easy dunk that tied the game at 9-9.

3:54, 1H - Arkansas 17, New Mexico State 11

The Razorbacks have made four of their last six shots, but the Aggies are still just 4 of 20 from the floor. New Mexico State has turned it over nine times already, compared to six by Arkansas.

HALF - Arkansas 26, New Mexico State 17

New Mexico State got a four-point play in the closing seconds to get its deficit to single digits.

15:41, 2H - Arkansas 30, New Mexico State 24

The Aggies are hanging tough. They have made 3 of 7 shots this half and have yet to turn it over after committing 12 turnovers in the first half.

11:48, 2H - Arkansas 30, New Mexico State 28