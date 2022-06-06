HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State (winner-take-all)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Both teams are using the exact same lineups as the previous game.

Zack Morris walked the bases loaded with a couple of strikeouts mixed in before getting Chase Adkison to hit a slow dribbler. Cayden Wallace charged, barehanded it and fired to first, barely getting him to end the inning and strand the bases loaded.

Arkansas' first hit of the game is a leadoff home run by Brady Slavens to start the fourth inning.

Back-to-back free passes with one out -- a walk by Michael Turner and HBP for Chris Lanzilli -- Robert Moore moved them up with a ground out and Jalen Battles drove them home with a single over the shortstop's head.

Battles ended up at second thanks to a throw to the plate and then scored on Peyton Stovall's RBI single through the right side.