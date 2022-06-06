HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State (winner-take-all)
Pregame Stuff
Both teams are using the exact same lineups as the previous game.
Full lineups are listed below.
B-2nd: Oklahoma State 0, Arkansas 0
Zack Morris walked the bases loaded with a couple of strikeouts mixed in before getting Chase Adkison to hit a slow dribbler. Cayden Wallace charged, barehanded it and fired to first, barely getting him to end the inning and strand the bases loaded.
T-4th: Arkansas 4, Oklahoma State 0
Arkansas' first hit of the game is a leadoff home run by Brady Slavens to start the fourth inning.
Back-to-back free passes with one out -- a walk by Michael Turner and HBP for Chris Lanzilli -- Robert Moore moved them up with a ground out and Jalen Battles drove them home with a single over the shortstop's head.
Battles ended up at second thanks to a throw to the plate and then scored on Peyton Stovall's RBI single through the right side.
T-6th: Arkansas 5, Oklahoma State 0
Stovall delivers another two-out RBI single to push the lead to 5-0.
B-6th: Arkansas 5, Oklahoma State 1
The shutout bid is over thanks to a one-out solo home run by David Mendham.
B-7th: Arkansas 5, Oklahoma State 2
After back-to-back singles to start the inning, Roc Riggio hit a ground-rule double that brought in a run and put two runners in scoring position.
Zach Ehrhard followed with a sharp line drive into right, but Chris Lanzilli made a sliding grab. It resulted in a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3.
----------------------------------------------
2-seed Arkansas (40-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. 1-seed Oklahoma State (42-21, 15-9 Big 12)
Location: O'Brate Stadium (Stillwater, Okla.)
First pitch: 6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN2 (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Pitching matchup
ARK: Jr. LHP Zack Morris (18 G/0 GS, 2.12 ERA, 22 K/14 BB, 29.2 IP)
OSU: So. RHP Ryan Bogusz (19 G/2 GS, 3.21 ERA, 29 K/14 BB, 33.2 IP)
**NOTE**
This is a winner-take-all game in which the winner advances to the super regionals and the loser's season comes to an end.
|Arkansas
|Oklahoma State
|
1. Braydon Webb - CF
|
1. Roc Riggio - 2B
|
2. Brady Slavens - DH
|
2. Zach Ehrhard - RF
|
3. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
3. Jake Thompson - LF
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Griffin Doersching - DH
|
5. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
5. David Mendham - 1B
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Nolan McLean - 3B
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Marcus Brown - SS
|
8. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
8. Caeden Trenkle - CF
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Chase Adkison - C
|
Pitching: LHP Zack Morris
|
Pitching: RHP Ryan Bogusz