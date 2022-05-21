 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks baseball at Alabama Crimson Tide (Game 3, May 20, 2022)
HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Alabama (Game 3)

Follow along as Arkansas tries to win its series at Alabama on Saturday.
Follow along as Arkansas tries to win its series at Alabama on Saturday. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas moved Brady Slavens to first base and will DH Dylan Leach against the LHP Grayson Hitt. Michael Turner moved down to the six-hole and Braydon Webb moved up to the two-hole.

Full lineups below.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (38-15, 18-11) at Alabama (28-25, 11-17)

First pitch: 1 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Alabama

Pitching matchup

ARK: Sophomore RHP Jaxon Wiggins (13 G/13 GS, 5.31 ERA, 73 K/34 BB, 61.0 IP)

ALA: Sophomore LHP Grayson Hitt (12 G/12 GS, 5.02 ERA, 57 K/24 BB, 52.0 IP)

Key takeaways, box score from Game 2 win at Alabama

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Alabama

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Caden Rose - CF

2. Braydon Webb - CF

2. William Hamiter - LF

3. Robert Moore - 2B

3. Andrew Pinckney - RF

4. Chris Lanzilli - RF

4. Drew Williamson - 1B

5. Jalen Battles - SS

5. Dominic Tamez - C

6. Michael Turner - C

6. Owen Diodati - DH

7. Dylan Leach - DH

7. Zane Denton - 3B

8. Brady Slavens - 1B

8. Jim Jarvis - SS

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Bryce Eblin - 2B

Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Pitching: LHP Grayson Hitt

{{ article.author_name }}