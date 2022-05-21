HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Alabama (Game 3)
Pregame Stuff
Arkansas moved Brady Slavens to first base and will DH Dylan Leach against the LHP Grayson Hitt. Michael Turner moved down to the six-hole and Braydon Webb moved up to the two-hole.
Full lineups below.
Arkansas (38-15, 18-11) at Alabama (28-25, 11-17)
First pitch: 1 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Alabama
Pitching matchup
ARK: Sophomore RHP Jaxon Wiggins (13 G/13 GS, 5.31 ERA, 73 K/34 BB, 61.0 IP)
ALA: Sophomore LHP Grayson Hitt (12 G/12 GS, 5.02 ERA, 57 K/24 BB, 52.0 IP)
|Arkansas
|Alabama
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
1. Caden Rose - CF
2. Braydon Webb - CF
2. William Hamiter - LF
3. Robert Moore - 2B
3. Andrew Pinckney - RF
4. Chris Lanzilli - RF
4. Drew Williamson - 1B
5. Jalen Battles - SS
5. Dominic Tamez - C
6. Michael Turner - C
6. Owen Diodati - DH
7. Dylan Leach - DH
7. Zane Denton - 3B
8. Brady Slavens - 1B
8. Jim Jarvis - SS
9. Zack Gregory - LF
9. Bryce Eblin - 2B
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
Pitching: LHP Grayson Hitt