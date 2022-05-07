HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Auburn (Game 2)
T-2nd: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0
The Razorbacks use a pair of free passes - a walk by Kendall Diggs and hit by pitch by Chris Lanzilli - to strike first, as they set up Braydon Webb's two-out RBI single.
B-2nd: Arkansas 1, Auburn 1
The lead didn't last long for Arkansas, as Brooks Carlson led off the bottom of the inning with a home run.
B-3rd: Auburn 2, Arkansas 1
Sonny DiChiara's first hit of the series is a leadoff home run to give Auburn the lead in the third.
Pregame Stuff
The biggest change in Arkansas' lineup Saturday is that Chris Lanzilli is back in the lineup, replacing Zack Gregory. That led to a slight shuffle that resulted in Jalen Battles now hitting in the 9-hole.
Full lineups below.
Arkansas (35-11, 15-7) at Auburn (31-15, 12-10)
First pitch: 4:30 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Auburn
Pitching matchup
ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (11 G/11 GS, 3.75 ERA, 61 K/28 BB, 57.2 IP)
AUB: Jr. RHP Trace Bright (11 G/11 GS, 4.29 ERA, 63 K/25 BB, 56.2 IP)
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 win at Auburn
|Arkansas
|Auburn
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
1. Blake Rambusch - 3B
2. Michael Turner - C
2. Kason Howell - CF
3. Robert Moore - 2B
3. Sonny DiChiara - 1B
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
4. Bobby Peirce - RF
5. Kendall Diggs - DH
5. Nate LaRue - C
6. Chris Lanzilli - RF
6. Brooks Carlson - DH
7. Jace Bohrofen - LF
7. Brody Moore - SS
8. Braydon Webb - CF
8. Bryson Ware - LF
9. Jalen Battles - SS
9. Cole Foster - 2B
Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith
Pitching: RHP Trace Bright