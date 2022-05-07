HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Auburn (Game 2)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

T-2nd: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

The Razorbacks use a pair of free passes - a walk by Kendall Diggs and hit by pitch by Chris Lanzilli - to strike first, as they set up Braydon Webb's two-out RBI single.

B-2nd: Arkansas 1, Auburn 1

The lead didn't last long for Arkansas, as Brooks Carlson led off the bottom of the inning with a home run.

B-3rd: Auburn 2, Arkansas 1

Sonny DiChiara's first hit of the series is a leadoff home run to give Auburn the lead in the third.

Pregame Stuff

The biggest change in Arkansas' lineup Saturday is that Chris Lanzilli is back in the lineup, replacing Zack Gregory. That led to a slight shuffle that resulted in Jalen Battles now hitting in the 9-hole. Full lineups below.

