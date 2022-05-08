 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Auburn Tigers (Game 3, May 8, 2022)
HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Auburn (Game 3)

Follow along as Arkansas and Auburn play a critical rubber match Sunday afternoon.
Follow along as Arkansas and Auburn play a critical rubber match Sunday afternoon. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

B-1st: Auburn 2, Arkansas 0

Auburn makes Arkansas pay for an error on Cayden Wallace. Instead of the inning being over, Bobby Peirce swung on a 3-0 pitch and hit a two-run home run.

T-2nd: Auburn 2, Arkansas 1

The Razorbacks got runners on second and third with no outs thanks to a leadoff single by Braydon Webb and double by Jace Bohrofen. That set up an RBI ground out by Jalen Battles.

T-2nd: Auburn 2, Arkansas 2

With two outs, Wallace hit a flair down the left field line that brought home the tying run. It turned into a hustle double.

T-3rd: Arkansas 5, Auburn 2

Braydon Webb gives Arkansas the lead on a 404-foot three-run home run.

B-3rd: Arkansas 5, Auburn 3

The Tigers immediately got one of those runs back on a leadoff home run by Sonny DiChiara.

T-5th: Arkansas 6, Auburn 3

With two outs, Cayden Wallace crushed a pitch off the top of the Green Monster for an RBI double.

T-6th: Arkansas 7, Auburn 3

Arkansas used an error and a couple of walks to load the bases with one out. Jalen Battles delivered with a sacrifice fly.

Pregame Stuff

The top half of Arkansas’ lineup is the same, but the bottom was shuffled a bit. Most notably, Zack Gregory is back in the lineup and starting in left field. He replaced Chris Lanzilli, as Jace Bohrofen moved to right field.

Full lineups below.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (35-12, 15-8) at Auburn (32-15, 13-10)

First pitch: 1 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Auburn

Pitching matchup

ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (11 G/11 GS, 5.75 ERA, 59 K/31 BB, 51.2 IP)

AUB: So. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (10 G/9 GS, 2.30 ERA, 36 K/8 BB, 54.2 IP)

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 win at Auburn

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 2 loss at Auburn

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Auburn

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Blake Rambusch - 3B

2. Michael Turner - C

2. Kason Howell - CF

3. Robert Moore - 2B

3. Sonny DiChiara - 1B

4. Brady Slavens - 1B

4. Bobby Peirce - RF

5. Kendall Diggs - DH

5. Brooks Carlson - DH

6. Braydon Webb - CF

6. Brody Moore - SS

7. Jace Bohrofen - RF

7. Cam Hill - DH

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. Nate LaRue - C

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Cole Foster - 2B

Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Pitching: RHP Joseph Gonzalez

