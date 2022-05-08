HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Auburn (Game 3)
B-1st: Auburn 2, Arkansas 0
Auburn makes Arkansas pay for an error on Cayden Wallace. Instead of the inning being over, Bobby Peirce swung on a 3-0 pitch and hit a two-run home run.
T-2nd: Auburn 2, Arkansas 1
The Razorbacks got runners on second and third with no outs thanks to a leadoff single by Braydon Webb and double by Jace Bohrofen. That set up an RBI ground out by Jalen Battles.
T-2nd: Auburn 2, Arkansas 2
With two outs, Wallace hit a flair down the left field line that brought home the tying run. It turned into a hustle double.
T-3rd: Arkansas 5, Auburn 2
Braydon Webb gives Arkansas the lead on a 404-foot three-run home run.
B-3rd: Arkansas 5, Auburn 3
The Tigers immediately got one of those runs back on a leadoff home run by Sonny DiChiara.
T-5th: Arkansas 6, Auburn 3
With two outs, Cayden Wallace crushed a pitch off the top of the Green Monster for an RBI double.
T-6th: Arkansas 7, Auburn 3
Arkansas used an error and a couple of walks to load the bases with one out. Jalen Battles delivered with a sacrifice fly.
Pregame Stuff
The top half of Arkansas’ lineup is the same, but the bottom was shuffled a bit. Most notably, Zack Gregory is back in the lineup and starting in left field. He replaced Chris Lanzilli, as Jace Bohrofen moved to right field.
Full lineups below.
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (35-12, 15-8) at Auburn (32-15, 13-10)
First pitch: 1 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Auburn
Pitching matchup
ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (11 G/11 GS, 5.75 ERA, 59 K/31 BB, 51.2 IP)
AUB: So. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (10 G/9 GS, 2.30 ERA, 36 K/8 BB, 54.2 IP)
|Arkansas
|Auburn
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Blake Rambusch - 3B
|
2. Michael Turner - C
|
2. Kason Howell - CF
|
3. Robert Moore - 2B
|
3. Sonny DiChiara - 1B
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Bobby Peirce - RF
|
5. Kendall Diggs - DH
|
5. Brooks Carlson - DH
|
6. Braydon Webb - CF
|
6. Brody Moore - SS
|
7. Jace Bohrofen - RF
|
7. Cam Hill - DH
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Nate LaRue - C
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Cole Foster - 2B
|
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
Pitching: RHP Joseph Gonzalez