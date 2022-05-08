HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Auburn (Game 3)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

B-1st: Auburn 2, Arkansas 0

Auburn makes Arkansas pay for an error on Cayden Wallace. Instead of the inning being over, Bobby Peirce swung on a 3-0 pitch and hit a two-run home run.

T-2nd: Auburn 2, Arkansas 1

The Razorbacks got runners on second and third with no outs thanks to a leadoff single by Braydon Webb and double by Jace Bohrofen. That set up an RBI ground out by Jalen Battles.

T-2nd: Auburn 2, Arkansas 2

With two outs, Wallace hit a flair down the left field line that brought home the tying run. It turned into a hustle double.

T-3rd: Arkansas 5, Auburn 2

Braydon Webb gives Arkansas the lead on a 404-foot three-run home run.

B-3rd: Arkansas 5, Auburn 3

The Tigers immediately got one of those runs back on a leadoff home run by Sonny DiChiara.

T-5th: Arkansas 6, Auburn 3

With two outs, Cayden Wallace crushed a pitch off the top of the Green Monster for an RBI double.

T-6th: Arkansas 7, Auburn 3

Arkansas used an error and a couple of walks to load the bases with one out. Jalen Battles delivered with a sacrifice fly.

Pregame Stuff

The top half of Arkansas’ lineup is the same, but the bottom was shuffled a bit. Most notably, Zack Gregory is back in the lineup and starting in left field. He replaced Chris Lanzilli, as Jace Bohrofen moved to right field. Full lineups below.

