HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Texas A&M (Game 2)

Braydon Webb replaced Cayden Wallace as the leadoff hitter for Arkansas. Wallace moved down to third. Chris Lanzilli moved down to sixth in the order, while Peyton Stovall moved up to seventh. Jalen Battles dropped to eighth and Zack Gregory moved back to his home in the nine-hole.

Brady Slavens crushed his ninth homer of the season over the wall in right-center.

Chris Lanzilli led the inning off with a double that hit off the wall in left field. Peyton Stovall hit a deep fly out to the warning track that advanced Lanzilli to third. A wild pitch by Micah Dallas allowed Lanzilli to cross home plate.

Brady Slavens led the third off with his 10th home run of the season.

Smith issued a pair of walks to Minnich and Werner to start the bottom of the fourth.

Zack Morris came on to replace Smith.

A fly out advanced Minnich to third base. A sac fly from Kaler brought Minnich across home plate and put the Aggies on the board.