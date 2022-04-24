HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Texas A&M (Game 3)
Pregame Stuff
Arkansas is using the same starting lineup as it did Saturday afternoon.
Arkansas (31-8, 12-5) at Texas A&M (24-14, 9-8)
First pitch: 1 p.m. CT
Stream: SECN+ (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Texas A&M
Weather: partly cloudy / 85 degrees / 4% chance of precipitation / winds SSE 16 mph
Pitching matchup
ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (9 G/9 GS, 4.66 ERA, 56 K/25 BB, 48.1 IP)
A&M: Fr. RHP Brad Rudis (15 G/0 GS, 2.08 ERA, 21 K/7 BB, 21.2 IP)
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 loss at Texas A&M
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 2 win at Texas A&M
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
1. Braydon Webb - CF
1. Kole Kaler - SS
2. Brady Slavens - DH
2. Dylan Rock - LF
3. Cayden Wallace - 3B
3. Jack Moss - 1B
4. Michael Turner - C
4. Troy Claunch - C
5. Robert Moore - 2B
5. Brett Minnich - RF
6. Chris Lanzilli - RF
6. Austin Bost - DH
7. Peyton Stovall - 1B
7. Ryan Targac - 2B
8. Jalen Battles - SS
8. Trevor Werner - 3B
9. Zack Gregory - LF
9. Logan Britt - CF
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
Pitching: RHP Brad Rudis