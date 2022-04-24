 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas A&M Aggies (Game 3, April 24, 2022)
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-24 12:40:05 -0500') }} baseball

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Texas A&M (Game 3)

Follow along as Arkansas and Texas A&M play a critical rubber match Sunday afternoon.
Follow along as Arkansas and Texas A&M play a critical rubber match Sunday afternoon.
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@ChoateMason

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is using the same starting lineup as it did Saturday afternoon.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (31-8, 12-5) at Texas A&M (24-14, 9-8)

First pitch: 1 p.m. CT

Stream: SECN+ (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Texas A&M

Weather: partly cloudy / 85 degrees / 4% chance of precipitation / winds SSE 16 mph

Pitching matchup

ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (9 G/9 GS, 4.66 ERA, 56 K/25 BB, 48.1 IP)

A&M: Fr. RHP Brad Rudis (15 G/0 GS, 2.08 ERA, 21 K/7 BB, 21.2 IP)

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 loss at Texas A&M

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 2 win at Texas A&M

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Texas A&amp;M

1. Braydon Webb - CF

1. Kole Kaler - SS

2. Brady Slavens - DH

2. Dylan Rock - LF

3. Cayden Wallace - 3B

3. Jack Moss - 1B

4. Michael Turner - C

4. Troy Claunch - C

5. Robert Moore - 2B

5. Brett Minnich - RF

6. Chris Lanzilli - RF

6. Austin Bost - DH

7. Peyton Stovall - 1B

7. Ryan Targac - 2B

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. Trevor Werner - 3B

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Logan Britt - CF

Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Pitching: RHP Brad Rudis

{{ article.author_name }}