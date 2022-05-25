HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Alabama (SEC Tourney)
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff
Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn will not coach in Wednesday's matchup. RHP Will McEntire will get the start on the mound for the Hogs. Brady Slavens moved up to the two-hole, Jalen Battles moved down to the eight-hole and Peyton Stovall will start at first base.
Full lineups below.
T2: Alabama 2, Arkansas 0
Dominic Tamez drew a one-out walk from Will McEntire. Zane Denton lined the first pitch he saw into right for a single that advanced Tamez to second. McEntire issued a walk to Jim Jarvis to load the bases with one out. Tommy Seidl hit an RBI fielder's choice to shortstop that scored Tamez and Denton scored after a throwing error by Robert Moore.
T3: Alabama 3, Arkansas 0
Another defensive miscue led to another run for Alabama. After leadoff walk, McEntire got back-to-back strikeouts, but the second one came on a pitch in the dirt. Instead of completing the strikeout by throwing to first, Michael Turner threw to third and got Caden Rose in a rundown.
It looked like the Razorbacks had him out, but McEntire's tag at third base didn't touch Rose until his hands were already on the bag. That eventually led to a run when Drew Williamson hit a pop up in foul territory and Cayden Wallace caught it near the wall and with his back turned to the play. Rose tagged up on the play and scored, turning it into a sac fly.
B3: Alabama 3, Arkansas 1
Jalen Battles hit a solo home run to get the Razorbacks on the board.
T4: Alabama 4, Arkansas 1
With the bases loaded and two outs, Turner tried to throw behind and pick off the runner at third, but his throw was off line and went into left field, allowing a run to score.
B6: Alabama 4, Arkansas 3
After Brady Slavens reached on a strikeout-wild pitch to start the inning, Chris Lanzilli followed with a monster two-run home run.
----------------------------------------------
3-seed Arkansas (38-16, 18-12) vs. 11-seed Alabama (30-25, 12-17)
Location: Hoover Met (Hoover, Ala.)
First pitch: who knows?
TV: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Alabama upsets Georgia, sets up rematch with Hogs
Pitching matchup
ARK: R-So. RHP Will McEntire (7 G/5 GS, 2.67 ERA, 29 K/13 BB, 27 IP)
ALA: Sr. RHP Jacob McNairy (15 G/11 GS, 4.79 ERA, 62 K/17 BB, 67.2 IP)
Key takeaways, box scores from Alabama series
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
|Arkansas
|Alabama
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Caden Rose - CF
|
2. Brady Slavens - DH
|
2. William Hamiter - DH
|
3. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
3. Andrew Pinckney - RF
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Drew Williamson - 1B
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Dominic Tamez - C
|
6. Braydon Webb - CF
|
6. Zane Denton - 3B
|
7. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
7. Jim Jarvis - SS
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Tommy Seidl - LF
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Bryce Eblin - 2B
|
Pitching: RHP Will McEntire
|
Pitching: RHP Jacob McNairy