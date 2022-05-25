HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Alabama (SEC Tourney)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn will not coach in Wednesday's matchup. RHP Will McEntire will get the start on the mound for the Hogs. Brady Slavens moved up to the two-hole, Jalen Battles moved down to the eight-hole and Peyton Stovall will start at first base.

Dominic Tamez drew a one-out walk from Will McEntire. Zane Denton lined the first pitch he saw into right for a single that advanced Tamez to second. McEntire issued a walk to Jim Jarvis to load the bases with one out. Tommy Seidl hit an RBI fielder's choice to shortstop that scored Tamez and Denton scored after a throwing error by Robert Moore.

Another defensive miscue led to another run for Alabama. After leadoff walk, McEntire got back-to-back strikeouts, but the second one came on a pitch in the dirt. Instead of completing the strikeout by throwing to first, Michael Turner threw to third and got Caden Rose in a rundown.

It looked like the Razorbacks had him out, but McEntire's tag at third base didn't touch Rose until his hands were already on the bag. That eventually led to a run when Drew Williamson hit a pop up in foul territory and Cayden Wallace caught it near the wall and with his back turned to the play. Rose tagged up on the play and scored, turning it into a sac fly.