HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Arkansas State (Game 2)
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff
Chris Lanzilli and Braydon Webb are back in the starting lineup, replacing Michael Turner and Zack Gregory. True freshman Kendall Diggs is also making a spot start, getting the nod at first base to give Peyton Stovall a day off.
Full lineups -- and an updated stat comparison -- are listed below.
B-2nd: Arkansas 3, Arkansas State 0
After Kendall Diggs' sacrifice fly started the scoring, Dylan Leach followed with a two-run home run to left.
B-3rd: Arkansas 6, Arkansas State 0
Bohrofen drives in a pair of runs with a double -- the fourth by Arkansas hitters so far. A couple of batters later, Diggs notched his second RBI, this time on a single.
T-5th: Arkansas 6, Arkansas State 1
A two-out RBI single by Jared Toler breaks up the shutout and chases starter Will McEntire.
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (29-7, 11-4 SEC) vs. Arkansas State (7-25, 2-12 Sun Belt)
First pitch: 4 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Weather:
Week 9 SEC Scoreboard, Standings
Pitching matchup
ARK: R-So. Will McEntire (1 G/1 GS, 3 IP, 0.00 ERA, 5 K/3 BB, .200 BAA)
ASU: Jr. LHP Jakob Frederick (8 G/4 GS, 19.1 IP, 6.98 ERA, 10 K/4 BB, .338 BAA)
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 win over Arkansas State
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
|Arkansas
|Arkansas State
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Jared Toler - 1B
|
2. Brady Slavens - DH
|
2. Jacob Hager - DH
|
3. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
3. Ben Klutts - 3B
|
4. Robert Moore - 2B
|
4. Brandon Hager - C
|
5. Jalen Battles - SS
|
5. Daedrick Cail - 2B
|
6. Jace Bohrofen - LF
|
6. Jaylon Deshazier - LF
|
7. Braydon Webb - CF
|
7. Cooper Tremmell - RF
|
8. Kendall Diggs - 1B
|
8. Brandon Ulmer - CF
|
9. Dylan Leach - C
|
9. Wil French - SS
|
Pitching: RHP Will McEntire
|
Pitching: LHP Jakob Frederick
|Stat
|Arkansas State
|Arkansas
|
Batting average
|
.245
|
.283
|
Slugging percentage
|
.349
|
.493
|
On-base percentage
|
.347
|
.395
|
Home runs
|
21
|
55
|
Runs/game
|
4.72
|
7.72
|
ERA
|
6.65
|
3.32
|
WHIP
|
1.85
|
1.20
|
Strikeouts/9 innings
|
8.80
|
10.99
|
Strikeout-to-walk ratio
|
1.47
|
3.00
|
Fielding percentage
|
.951
|
.985
|
Stolen bases/game
|
0.28
|
1.00