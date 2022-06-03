HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Grand Canyon (Stillwater Regional)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Arkansas is using the same players as it usually does in its lineup, but shuffled it once again. Braydon Webb is in the leadoff spot.

With two outs in the first inning, Cayden Wallace started the scoring by crushing a solo home run to left field.

The Razorbacks put together a two-out rally in the second inning, starting with a single by Peyton Stovall. Zack Gregory reached when he was hit by a pitch and then Braydon Webb hit a blooper that was just over the second baseman's head for an RBI single.

Brady Slavens walked to load the bases and bring up Wallace, who was hit by a pitch to bring in another run.

After fouling off a couple of two-strike pitches, Michael Turner hit a single up the middle to drive in two more runs and chase starter Daniel Avitia.