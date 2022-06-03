HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Grand Canyon (Stillwater Regional)
Pregame Stuff
Arkansas is using the same players as it usually does in its lineup, but shuffled it once again. Braydon Webb is in the leadoff spot.
Full lineups are listed below.
B-1st: Arkansas 1, Grand Canyon 0
With two outs in the first inning, Cayden Wallace started the scoring by crushing a solo home run to left field.
B-2nd: Arkansas 5, Grand Canyon 0
The Razorbacks put together a two-out rally in the second inning, starting with a single by Peyton Stovall. Zack Gregory reached when he was hit by a pitch and then Braydon Webb hit a blooper that was just over the second baseman's head for an RBI single.
Brady Slavens walked to load the bases and bring up Wallace, who was hit by a pitch to bring in another run.
After fouling off a couple of two-strike pitches, Michael Turner hit a single up the middle to drive in two more runs and chase starter Daniel Avitia.
T-4th: Arkansas 5, Grand Canyon 1
There won't be a shutout, as Tayler Aguilar led off the fourth inning with a line drive into the right field bullpen for a solo home run -- his 21st long ball of the year.
----------------------------------------------
2-seed Arkansas (38-18, 18-12 SEC) vs. 3-seed Grand Canyon (41-19, 25-5 WAC)
Location: O'Brate Stadium (Stillwater, Okla.)
First pitch: Noon CT
TV: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Pitching matchup
ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (15 G/15 GS, 4.07 ERA, 95 K/27 BB, 86.1 IP)
GCU: Fr. RHP Daniel Avitia (14 G/11 GS, 3.59 ERA, 107 K/16 BB, 82.2 IP)
**NOTE**
Oklahoma State and Missouri State are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on ESPN-Plus. The loser of that game and the loser of Arkansas-Grand Canyon will play an elimination game at noon Saturday, while the winners will meet in the winner's bracket game at 6 p.m.
|Arkansas
|Grand Canyon
|
1. Braydon Webb - CF
|
1. Elijah Buries - 1B
|
2. Brady Slavens - DH
|
2. Juan Colato - 3B
|
3. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
3. Jacob Wilson - SS
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Tayler Aguilar - RF
|
5. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
5. Josh Buckley - C
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Tyler Wilson - DH
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Cade Verdusco - LF
|
8. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
8. Jonny Weaver - 2B
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Homer Bush Jr. - CF
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
|
Pitching: RHP Daniel Avitia