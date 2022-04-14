HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs LSU (Game 1)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

---------------------------------------------- Arkansas (25-7, 8-4) vs LSU (23-9, 7-5) First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link) Listen: Click here (FREE) Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs LSU Weather: mostly sunny, 65 degrees, 0% chance of precipitation, winds NNE 10 mph Pitching matchup ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (8 G/8 GS, 48.1 IP, 2.61 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 60 K/10 BB, .222 BAA) LSU: S-Sr. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (7 G/7 GS, 35.0 IP, 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 33 K/5 BB, .268 BAA)

B1: Arkansas 1, LSU 0

Cayden Wallace hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Chris Lanzilli drilled a single to left-center to advance Wallace to third. Michael Turner drove Wallace in on an RBI fielder's choice.

B3: Arkansas 2, LSU 0

Zack Gregory led the inning off with a walk. Brady Slavens walked two at bats later. A passed ball advanced both runners to second and third. Turner was intentionally walked and Webb followed it up with a walk of his own to put another run on the board.