 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers (Game 1, April 14, 2022)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-14 18:30:42 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs LSU (Game 1)

Follow along as Arkansas tries to clinch its series at Florida on Friday.
Follow along as Arkansas tries to clinch its series at Florida on Friday. (Arkansas Athletics)
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (25-7, 8-4) vs LSU (23-9, 7-5)

First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs LSU

Weather: mostly sunny, 65 degrees, 0% chance of precipitation, winds NNE 10 mph

Pitching matchup

ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (8 G/8 GS, 48.1 IP, 2.61 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 60 K/10 BB, .222 BAA)

LSU: S-Sr. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (7 G/7 GS, 35.0 IP, 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 33 K/5 BB, .268 BAA)

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

B1: Arkansas 1, LSU 0

Cayden Wallace hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Chris Lanzilli drilled a single to left-center to advance Wallace to third. Michael Turner drove Wallace in on an RBI fielder's choice.

B3: Arkansas 2, LSU 0

Zack Gregory led the inning off with a walk. Brady Slavens walked two at bats later. A passed ball advanced both runners to second and third. Turner was intentionally walked and Webb followed it up with a walk of his own to put another run on the board.

Starting Lineups
Arkansas LSU

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Tre' Morgan - 1B

2. Brady Slavens - DH

2. Dylan Crews - CF

3. Chris Lanzilli - RF

3. Jacob Berry - 3B

4. Michael Turner - C

4. Cade Doughty - 2B

5. Braydon Webb - CF

5. Josh Pearson - RF

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Jordan Thompson - SS

7. Jalen Battles - SS

7. Braydon Jobert - DH

8. Peyton Stovall - 1B

8. Hayden Travinski - C

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Josh Stevenson - LF

Pitching: RHP Connor Noland

Pitching: RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}