HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs LSU (Game 1)
Pregame Stuff
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (25-7, 8-4) vs LSU (23-9, 7-5)
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs LSU
Weather: mostly sunny, 65 degrees, 0% chance of precipitation, winds NNE 10 mph
Pitching matchup
ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (8 G/8 GS, 48.1 IP, 2.61 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 60 K/10 BB, .222 BAA)
LSU: S-Sr. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (7 G/7 GS, 35.0 IP, 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 33 K/5 BB, .268 BAA)
B1: Arkansas 1, LSU 0
Cayden Wallace hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Chris Lanzilli drilled a single to left-center to advance Wallace to third. Michael Turner drove Wallace in on an RBI fielder's choice.
B3: Arkansas 2, LSU 0
Zack Gregory led the inning off with a walk. Brady Slavens walked two at bats later. A passed ball advanced both runners to second and third. Turner was intentionally walked and Webb followed it up with a walk of his own to put another run on the board.
|Arkansas
|LSU
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Tre' Morgan - 1B
|
2. Brady Slavens - DH
|
2. Dylan Crews - CF
|
3. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
3. Jacob Berry - 3B
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Cade Doughty - 2B
|
5. Braydon Webb - CF
|
5. Josh Pearson - RF
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Jordan Thompson - SS
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Braydon Jobert - DH
|
8. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
8. Hayden Travinski - C
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Josh Stevenson - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
|
Pitching: RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard