HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. LSU (Game 2)
Pregame Stuff
First pitch was originally scheduled for 6 p.m., but it was moved up an hour because rain and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area Friday night.
The only change in Arkansas' starting lineup is that Robert Moore and Braydon Webb swapped spots in the order. LSU is starting a new catcher in Tyler McManus, with Hayden Travinski getting the start at designated hitter.
B-3rd: Arkansas 3, LSU 0
Arkansas opens the scoring with a leadoff home run from Zack Gregory, his fifth long ball of the year.
With two outs in the inning, and after Brady Slavens drew a walk, Chris Lanzilli went opposite field as well. His was a two-run bomb that landed in the left field bullpen.
Arkansas (26-7, 9-4) vs LSU (23-10, 7-6)
First pitch: 5 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs LSU
Pitching matchup
ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (8 G/8 GS, 41.2 IP, 4.54 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 45 K/20 BB, .250 BAA)
LSU: So. RHP Blake Money (8 G/8 GS, 41.2 IP, 4.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 46 K/14 BB, .239 BAA)
|Arkansas
|LSU
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Dylan Crews - CF
|
2. Brady Slavens - DH
|
2. Jacob Berry - 3B
|
3. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
3. Cade Doughty - 2B
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Tre' Morgan - 1B
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Tyler McManus - C
|
6. Braydon Webb - CF
|
6. Josh Pearson - RF
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Jordan Thompson - SS
|
8. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
8. Hayden Travinski - DH
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Josh Stevenson - LF
|
Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith
|
Pitching: RHP Blake Money