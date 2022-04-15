HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. LSU (Game 2)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

First pitch was originally scheduled for 6 p.m., but it was moved up an hour because rain and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area Friday night.

The only change in Arkansas' starting lineup is that Robert Moore and Braydon Webb swapped spots in the order. LSU is starting a new catcher in Tyler McManus, with Hayden Travinski getting the start at designated hitter.