HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. LSU (Game 3)
Pregame Stuff
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (27-7, 10-4) vs LSU (23-11, 7-7)
First pitch: 2 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs LSU
Pitching matchup
ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (8 G/8 GS, 43 IP, 4.81 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 47 K/22 BB, .205 BAA)
LSU: Fr. RHP Samuel Dutton (9 G/3 GS, 19.2 IP, 1.83 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 16 K/9 BB, .205 BAA)
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 win over LSU
T2: LSU 1, Arkansas 0
Braydon Jobert singled to right-center to lead off the inning. Josh Stevenson advanced Jobert to second with a single of his own. Dylan Crews drove Jobert in with an RBI double, LSU's first extra base hit of the series.
B5: LSU 1, Arkansas 1
Braydon Webb walked to lead off the inning. Jalen Battles hit a single to center field and Webb sprinted to third to put runners on the corners. Webb scored on a fielder's choice and Stovall was safe at first. Stovall given an RBI.
B5: Arkansas 3, LSU 1
Zack Gregory walked to load the bases after the Stovall RBI. Cayden Wallace snuck a two-RBI single up the middle to give Arkansas its first lead of the day.
B5: Arkansas 4, LSU 1
Brady Slavens hit a sacrifice fly to left field to bring Zack Gregory across home plate.
T6: Arkansas 4, LSU 2
Josh Stevenson hit a one out ground-rule double to right-center. Tre' Morgan hit an RBI single up the middle to bring Stevenson around and put an end to Jaxon Wiggins' day.
|Arkansas
|LSU
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Tre' Morgan - 1B
|
2. Brady Slavens - DH
|
2. Dylan Crews - CF
|
3. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
3. Jacob Berry - 3B
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Cade Doughty - 2B
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Josh Pearson - RF
|
6. Braydon Webb - CF
|
6. Jordan Thompson - SS
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Brayden Jobert - DH
|
8. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
8. Tyler McManus - C
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Josh Stevenson - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
Pitching: RHP Samuel Dutton