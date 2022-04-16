HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. LSU (Game 3)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

T2: LSU 1, Arkansas 0

Braydon Jobert singled to right-center to lead off the inning. Josh Stevenson advanced Jobert to second with a single of his own. Dylan Crews drove Jobert in with an RBI double, LSU's first extra base hit of the series.

B5: LSU 1, Arkansas 1

Braydon Webb walked to lead off the inning. Jalen Battles hit a single to center field and Webb sprinted to third to put runners on the corners. Webb scored on a fielder's choice and Stovall was safe at first. Stovall given an RBI.

B5: Arkansas 3, LSU 1

Zack Gregory walked to load the bases after the Stovall RBI. Cayden Wallace snuck a two-RBI single up the middle to give Arkansas its first lead of the day.

B5: Arkansas 4, LSU 1

Brady Slavens hit a sacrifice fly to left field to bring Zack Gregory across home plate.

T6: Arkansas 4, LSU 2

Josh Stevenson hit a one out ground-rule double to right-center. Tre' Morgan hit an RBI single up the middle to bring Stevenson around and put an end to Jaxon Wiggins' day.