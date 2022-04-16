 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers (Game 3, April 16, 2022)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-16 13:31:09 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. LSU (Game 3)

Follow along as Arkansas tries to complete the sweep of LSU on Saturday.
Follow along as Arkansas tries to complete the sweep of LSU on Saturday. (Arkansas Athletics)
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (27-7, 10-4) vs LSU (23-11, 7-7)

First pitch: 2 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs LSU

Pitching matchup

ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (8 G/8 GS, 43 IP, 4.81 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 47 K/22 BB, .205 BAA)

LSU: Fr. RHP Samuel Dutton (9 G/3 GS, 19.2 IP, 1.83 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 16 K/9 BB, .205 BAA)

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 win over LSU

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 2 win over LSU

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

T2: LSU 1, Arkansas 0

Braydon Jobert singled to right-center to lead off the inning. Josh Stevenson advanced Jobert to second with a single of his own. Dylan Crews drove Jobert in with an RBI double, LSU's first extra base hit of the series.

B5: LSU 1, Arkansas 1

Braydon Webb walked to lead off the inning. Jalen Battles hit a single to center field and Webb sprinted to third to put runners on the corners. Webb scored on a fielder's choice and Stovall was safe at first. Stovall given an RBI.

B5: Arkansas 3, LSU 1

Zack Gregory walked to load the bases after the Stovall RBI. Cayden Wallace snuck a two-RBI single up the middle to give Arkansas its first lead of the day.

B5: Arkansas 4, LSU 1

Brady Slavens hit a sacrifice fly to left field to bring Zack Gregory across home plate.

T6: Arkansas 4, LSU 2

Josh Stevenson hit a one out ground-rule double to right-center. Tre' Morgan hit an RBI single up the middle to bring Stevenson around and put an end to Jaxon Wiggins' day.

Starting Lineups
Arkansas LSU

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Tre' Morgan - 1B

2. Brady Slavens - DH

2. Dylan Crews - CF

3. Chris Lanzilli - RF

3. Jacob Berry - 3B

4. Michael Turner - C

4. Cade Doughty - 2B

5. Robert Moore - 2B

5. Josh Pearson - RF

6. Braydon Webb - CF

6. Jordan Thompson - SS

7. Jalen Battles - SS

7. Brayden Jobert - DH

8. Peyton Stovall - 1B

8. Tyler McManus - C

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Josh Stevenson - LF

Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Pitching: RHP Samuel Dutton

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}