Scoring Recap: Arkansas 20, Oklahoma State 12 (Stillwater Regional)

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is using the same lineup as it did Friday afternoon, while Oklahoma State has shuffled its lineup around some. Full lineups are listed below.

T-1st: Arkansas 1, Oklahoma State 0

Brady Slavens starts the scoring just two batter in, as he crushes a solo home run to right field.

B-1st: Oklahoma State 1, Arkansas 1

After getting ahead of the first batter 0-2, Hagen Smith threw four straight balls to issue a leadoff walk. A wild pitch then moved Roc Riggio to second. Zach Ehrhard lad down a bunt and Cayden Wallace's throw got by Peyton Stovall at first. That allowed the Cowboys to score their first run.

T-2nd: Arkansas 2, Oklahoma State 1

The Razorbacks quickly regain the lead on a one-out solo home run by Robert Moore.

B-2nd: Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2

After Smith issued a leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt moved the runner to second, he was relieved in favor of Evan Taylor. He promptly gave up an RBI ground-rule double to Riggio to tie the game.

B-3rd: Oklahoma State 7, Arkansas 2

Taylor plunked a batter with the first pitch of the third inning and then Nolan McLean hit a two-run homer clear out of the stadium. Taylor was pulled after giving up a walk and a double. Zack Morris came in and allowed a three-run homer to Roc Riggio on the first pitch he threw.

T-4th: Oklahoma State 7, Arkansas 3

The Razorbacks' third hit of the game is yet another solo home run, this time by Cayden Wallace.

T-5th: Oklahoma State 7, Arkansas 5

With two outs and the bases loaded, Michael Turner found grass with a single that scored two runs and cut the deficit in half.

B-6th: Oklahoma State 10, Arkansas 5

Marcus Brown hit a sharp ground ball to Peyton Stovall at first. He fielded it, but was unable to turn a double play and just got the out at first, allowing Griffin Doersching to race home from third. Chase Adkison followed with an RBI single to push the Cowboys' lead back to four. It was the first of three straight singles off Kole Ramage, with the third giving Riggio his fifth RBI of the game.

T-7th: Oklahoma State 10, Arkansas 8

Michael Turner hit a two-out solo home run in the sixth to get one of those runs back. After a double by Chris Lanzilli, Moore followed with his second home run of the game to once again pull the Razorbacks within two.

T-8th: Arkansas 16, Oklahoma State 10

With the bases loaded, Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner drew back-to-back walks to tie it up at 10-10. Then Chris Lanzilli was hit by a pitch to give the Razorbacks the lead. Robert Moore also walked to bring in another run. Facing a new pitcher, Jalen Battles crushed a grand slam to cap the scoring in an eight-run outburst.

B-8th: Arkansas 16, Oklahoma State 12

The Cowboys chased closer Brady Tygart with a pinch-hit, two-out single by Brett Brown, which scored a pair of runs.

T-9th: Arkansas 20, Oklahoma State 12

Chris Lanzilli added a three-run home run - the Razorbacks' seventh long ball of the game - to extend the lead to seven. A throwing error brought home the Razorbacks' 20th run of the game.

FINAL - Arkansas 20, Oklahoma State 12

