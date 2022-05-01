HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (Game 3)
Pregame Stuff
Arkansas is sticking the exact same lineup as Game 2.
Full lineups below.
T-1st: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0
A leadoff walk and wild pitch set up Tim Elko's RBI single to give Ole Miss the first run of the game.
B-3rd: Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 1
Arkansas grabs the lead on a two-out, two-run home run by Chris Lanzilli. It looked like a fly out, but the ball carried over the center field wall.
T-4th: Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 2
Jaxon Wiggins issued a leadoff walk to Tim Elko and then gave up a double to Kevin Graham to set up Kemp Alderman's two-run single. That chased him from the game, as Arkansas brought in Zack Morris from the bullpen.
B-5th: Arkansas 4, Ole Miss 3
Chris Lanzilli hit a two out infield single to deep shortstop. Michael Turner hit a laser two-run homer to right field to put the Hogs back on top. The longball chased Derek Diamond from the game and the Rebels turned to LHP John Gaddis.
Arkansas (33-10, 13-7) vs. Ole Miss (24-18, 7-13)
First pitch: noon CT
TV: ESPN (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss
Pitching matchup
ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (10 G/10 GS, 5.55 ERA, 57 K/38 BB, 48.2 IP)
MISS: Jr. RHP Derek Diamond (11 G/9 GS, 6.29 ERA, 41 K/10 BB, 44.1 IP)
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 loss to Ole Miss
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 2 win over Ole Miss
|Arkansas
|Ole Miss
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Justin Bench - 3B
2. Brady Slavens - 1B
2. Jacob Gonzalez - SS
3. Chris Lanzilli - RF
3. Tim Elko - 1B
4. Michael Turner - C
4. Kevin Graham - LF
5. Robert Moore - 2B
5. Kemp Alderman - DH
6. Jalen Battles - SS
6. TJ McCants - CF
7. Jace Bohrofen - LF
7. Hayden Leatherwood - RF
8. Braydon Webb - CF
8. Hayden Dunhurst - C
9. Kendall Diggs - DH
9. Peyton Chatagnier - 2B
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
Pitching: RHP Derek Diamond