 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Game 3, May 1, 2022)
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-01 11:15:05 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (Game 3)

Follow along as Arkansas and Ole Miss play a rubber match Sunday afternoon.
Follow along as Arkansas and Ole Miss play a rubber match Sunday afternoon. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is sticking the exact same lineup as Game 2.

Full lineups below.

T-1st: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

A leadoff walk and wild pitch set up Tim Elko's RBI single to give Ole Miss the first run of the game.

B-3rd: Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 1

Arkansas grabs the lead on a two-out, two-run home run by Chris Lanzilli. It looked like a fly out, but the ball carried over the center field wall.

T-4th: Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 2

Jaxon Wiggins issued a leadoff walk to Tim Elko and then gave up a double to Kevin Graham to set up Kemp Alderman's two-run single. That chased him from the game, as Arkansas brought in Zack Morris from the bullpen.

B-5th: Arkansas 4, Ole Miss 3

Chris Lanzilli hit a two out infield single to deep shortstop. Michael Turner hit a laser two-run homer to right field to put the Hogs back on top. The longball chased Derek Diamond from the game and the Rebels turned to LHP John Gaddis.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (33-10, 13-7) vs. Ole Miss (24-18, 7-13)

First pitch: noon CT

TV: ESPN (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Pitching matchup

ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (10 G/10 GS, 5.55 ERA, 57 K/38 BB, 48.2 IP)

MISS: Jr. RHP Derek Diamond (11 G/9 GS, 6.29 ERA, 41 K/10 BB, 44.1 IP)

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Ole Miss

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Justin Bench - 3B

2. Brady Slavens - 1B

2. Jacob Gonzalez - SS

3. Chris Lanzilli - RF

3. Tim Elko - 1B

4. Michael Turner - C

4. Kevin Graham - LF

5. Robert Moore - 2B

5. Kemp Alderman - DH

6. Jalen Battles - SS

6. TJ McCants - CF

7. Jace Bohrofen - LF

7. Hayden Leatherwood - RF

8. Braydon Webb - CF

8. Hayden Dunhurst - C

9. Kendall Diggs - DH

9. Peyton Chatagnier - 2B

Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Pitching: RHP Derek Diamond

