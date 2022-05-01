HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (Game 3)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is sticking the exact same lineup as Game 2. Full lineups below.

T-1st: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

A leadoff walk and wild pitch set up Tim Elko's RBI single to give Ole Miss the first run of the game.

B-3rd: Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 1

Arkansas grabs the lead on a two-out, two-run home run by Chris Lanzilli. It looked like a fly out, but the ball carried over the center field wall.

T-4th: Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 2

Jaxon Wiggins issued a leadoff walk to Tim Elko and then gave up a double to Kevin Graham to set up Kemp Alderman's two-run single. That chased him from the game, as Arkansas brought in Zack Morris from the bullpen.

B-5th: Arkansas 4, Ole Miss 3

Chris Lanzilli hit a two out infield single to deep shortstop. Michael Turner hit a laser two-run homer to right field to put the Hogs back on top. The longball chased Derek Diamond from the game and the Rebels turned to LHP John Gaddis.

