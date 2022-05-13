HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt (Game 1)
Pregame Stuff
With the Commodores starting a left-handed pitcher, Chris Lanzilli and Jace Bohrofen are the two starting corner infielders. That means Zack Gregory is not starting.
Full lineups below.
T-2nd: Vanderbilt 4, Arkansas 0
After a one-out walk by Javier Vaz, Parker Noland hit a high fly ball to left that kept carrying and eventually landed in the bullpen for a two-run home run.
With runners on the corners, Enrique Bradfield Jr. laid down a perfect bunt to score a run and then Davis Diaz followed with an RBI single.
T-3rd: Vanderbilt 5, Arkansas 0
Connor Noland walked Dominic Keegan to leadoff the inning. Javier Vaz hit a one-out single to center to put runners on the corners. Parker Noland drove in his third run of the day to extend the Vandy lead.
B-4th: Vanderbilt 5, Arkansas 1
The Razorbacks got on the board with a leadoff home run by Brady Slavens, his 12th of the season. That's tied with Braydon Webb for the most on the team.
B-5th: Vanderbilt 5, Arkansas 4
Arkansas nearly wasted a leadoff double by Jalen Battles, but with two outs, Robert Moore hit a two-run home run into the left field bullpen.
That prompted a mound visit by the Commodores' pitching coach, but Slavens hit the very next pitch by Devin Futrell into the left field bullpen for an opposite field home run.
B-6th: Vanderbilt 5, Arkansas 5
Braydon Webb hit a ground ball up the middle and reached when the throw took the first baseman off the bag. He then went first to third on a failed pickoff attempt. That set up an RBI single by Jace Bohrofen that got through an drawn-in infield, tying the game at 5-5.
Arkansas (36-12, 16-8) vs. Vanderbilt (32-15, 12-12)
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt
Pitching matchup
ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (12 G/12 GS, 2.99 ERA, 81 K/21 BB, 72.1 IP)
VAN: Fr. LHP Devin Futrell (10 G/9 GS, 2.03 ERA, 55 K/6 BB, 48.2 IP)
|Arkansas
|Vanderbilt
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Enrique Bradfield Jr. - CF
|
2. Michael Turner - C
|
2. Davis Diaz - 3B
|
3. Robert Moore - 2B
|
3. Spencer Jones - RF
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Dominic Keegan - 1B
|
5. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
5. Jack Bulger - C
|
6. Kendall Diggs - DH
|
6. Javier Vaz - LF
|
7. Braydon Webb - CF
|
7. Parker Noland - DH
|
8. Jace Bohrofen - LF
|
8. Tate Kolwyck - 2B
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Carter Young - SS
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
|
Pitching: LHP Devin Futrell