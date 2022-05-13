 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (Game 1, May 13, 2022)
HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt (Game 1)

Follow along as Arkansas opens its series against Vanderbilt.
Follow along as Arkansas opens its series against Vanderbilt.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

With the Commodores starting a left-handed pitcher, Chris Lanzilli and Jace Bohrofen are the two starting corner infielders. That means Zack Gregory is not starting.

Full lineups below.

T-2nd: Vanderbilt 4, Arkansas 0

After a one-out walk by Javier Vaz, Parker Noland hit a high fly ball to left that kept carrying and eventually landed in the bullpen for a two-run home run.

With runners on the corners, Enrique Bradfield Jr. laid down a perfect bunt to score a run and then Davis Diaz followed with an RBI single.

T-3rd: Vanderbilt 5, Arkansas 0

Connor Noland walked Dominic Keegan to leadoff the inning. Javier Vaz hit a one-out single to center to put runners on the corners. Parker Noland drove in his third run of the day to extend the Vandy lead.

B-4th: Vanderbilt 5, Arkansas 1

The Razorbacks got on the board with a leadoff home run by Brady Slavens, his 12th of the season. That's tied with Braydon Webb for the most on the team.

B-5th: Vanderbilt 5, Arkansas 4

Arkansas nearly wasted a leadoff double by Jalen Battles, but with two outs, Robert Moore hit a two-run home run into the left field bullpen.

That prompted a mound visit by the Commodores' pitching coach, but Slavens hit the very next pitch by Devin Futrell into the left field bullpen for an opposite field home run.

B-6th: Vanderbilt 5, Arkansas 5

Braydon Webb hit a ground ball up the middle and reached when the throw took the first baseman off the bag. He then went first to third on a failed pickoff attempt. That set up an RBI single by Jace Bohrofen that got through an drawn-in infield, tying the game at 5-5.

Arkansas (36-12, 16-8) vs. Vanderbilt (32-15, 12-12)

First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt

Pitching matchup

ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (12 G/12 GS, 2.99 ERA, 81 K/21 BB, 72.1 IP)

VAN: Fr. LHP Devin Futrell (10 G/9 GS, 2.03 ERA, 55 K/6 BB, 48.2 IP)

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Vanderbilt

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Enrique Bradfield Jr. - CF

2. Michael Turner - C

2. Davis Diaz - 3B

3. Robert Moore - 2B

3. Spencer Jones - RF

4. Brady Slavens - 1B

4. Dominic Keegan - 1B

5. Chris Lanzilli - RF

5. Jack Bulger - C

6. Kendall Diggs - DH

6. Javier Vaz - LF

7. Braydon Webb - CF

7. Parker Noland - DH

8. Jace Bohrofen - LF

8. Tate Kolwyck - 2B

9. Jalen Battles - SS

9. Carter Young - SS

Pitching: RHP Connor Noland

Pitching: LHP Devin Futrell

