HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt (Game 1)

Pregame Stuff

With the Commodores starting a left-handed pitcher, Chris Lanzilli and Jace Bohrofen are the two starting corner infielders. That means Zack Gregory is not starting. Full lineups below.

T-2nd: Vanderbilt 4, Arkansas 0

After a one-out walk by Javier Vaz, Parker Noland hit a high fly ball to left that kept carrying and eventually landed in the bullpen for a two-run home run. With runners on the corners, Enrique Bradfield Jr. laid down a perfect bunt to score a run and then Davis Diaz followed with an RBI single.

T-3rd: Vanderbilt 5, Arkansas 0

Connor Noland walked Dominic Keegan to leadoff the inning. Javier Vaz hit a one-out single to center to put runners on the corners. Parker Noland drove in his third run of the day to extend the Vandy lead.

B-4th: Vanderbilt 5, Arkansas 1

The Razorbacks got on the board with a leadoff home run by Brady Slavens, his 12th of the season. That's tied with Braydon Webb for the most on the team.

B-5th: Vanderbilt 5, Arkansas 4

Arkansas nearly wasted a leadoff double by Jalen Battles, but with two outs, Robert Moore hit a two-run home run into the left field bullpen. That prompted a mound visit by the Commodores' pitching coach, but Slavens hit the very next pitch by Devin Futrell into the left field bullpen for an opposite field home run.

B-6th: Vanderbilt 5, Arkansas 5

Braydon Webb hit a ground ball up the middle and reached when the throw took the first baseman off the bag. He then went first to third on a failed pickoff attempt. That set up an RBI single by Jace Bohrofen that got through an drawn-in infield, tying the game at 5-5.

---------------------------------------------- Arkansas (36-12, 16-8) vs. Vanderbilt (32-15, 12-12) First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link) Listen: Click here (FREE) Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt Pitching matchup ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (12 G/12 GS, 2.99 ERA, 81 K/21 BB, 72.1 IP) VAN: Fr. LHP Devin Futrell (10 G/9 GS, 2.03 ERA, 55 K/6 BB, 48.2 IP)

