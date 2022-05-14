HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt (Game 2)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

With the Commodores starting a right-hander, Zack Gregory is back in the lineup. He replaces Chris Lanzilli. Full lineups below.

B-1st: Arkansas 1, Vanderbilt 0

Arkansas has its first lead of the weekend thanks to a leadoff home run by Cayden Wallace, who hit the second pitch thrown by Chris McElvain into the left field bullpen.

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.