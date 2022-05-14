HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt (Game 2)
Pregame Stuff
With the Commodores starting a right-hander, Zack Gregory is back in the lineup. He replaces Chris Lanzilli.
Full lineups below.
B-1st: Arkansas 1, Vanderbilt 0
Arkansas has its first lead of the weekend thanks to a leadoff home run by Cayden Wallace, who hit the second pitch thrown by Chris McElvain into the left field bullpen.
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (36-13, 16-9) vs. Vanderbilt (33-15, 13-12)
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt
Pitching matchup
ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (12 G/12 GS, 3.79 ERA, 65 K/31 BB, 61.2 IP)
VAN: Jr. RHP Chris McElvain (12 G/12 GS, 3.48 ERA, 79 K/32 BB, 64.2 IP)
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 loss to Vanderbilt
|Arkansas
|Vanderbilt
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Enrique Bradfield Jr. - CF
|
2. Michael Turner - C
|
2. Jack Bulger - C
|
3. Robert Moore - 2B
|
3. Spencer Jones - RF
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Dominic Keegan - 1B
|
5. Kendall Diggs - DH
|
5. Javier Vaz - LF
|
6. Braydon Webb - CF
|
6. Davis Diaz - 3B
|
7. Jace Bohrofen - RF
|
7. T.J. McKenzie - DH
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Tate Kolwyck - 2B
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Carter Young - SS
|
Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith
|
Pitching: RHP Chris McElvain