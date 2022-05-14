 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (Game 2, May 14, 2022)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-14 17:41:16 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt (Game 2)

Follow along as Arkansas tries to even its series with Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Follow along as Arkansas tries to even its series with Vanderbilt on Saturday. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

With the Commodores starting a right-hander, Zack Gregory is back in the lineup. He replaces Chris Lanzilli.

Full lineups below.

B-1st: Arkansas 1, Vanderbilt 0

Arkansas has its first lead of the weekend thanks to a leadoff home run by Cayden Wallace, who hit the second pitch thrown by Chris McElvain into the left field bullpen.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (36-13, 16-9) vs. Vanderbilt (33-15, 13-12)

First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt

Pitching matchup

ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (12 G/12 GS, 3.79 ERA, 65 K/31 BB, 61.2 IP)

VAN: Jr. RHP Chris McElvain (12 G/12 GS, 3.48 ERA, 79 K/32 BB, 64.2 IP)

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 loss to Vanderbilt

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Vanderbilt

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Enrique Bradfield Jr. - CF

2. Michael Turner - C

2. Jack Bulger - C

3. Robert Moore - 2B

3. Spencer Jones - RF

4. Brady Slavens - 1B

4. Dominic Keegan - 1B

5. Kendall Diggs - DH

5. Javier Vaz - LF

6. Braydon Webb - CF

6. Davis Diaz - 3B

7. Jace Bohrofen - RF

7. T.J. McKenzie - DH

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. Tate Kolwyck - 2B

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Carter Young - SS

Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith

Pitching: RHP Chris McElvain

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}