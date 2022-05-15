HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt (Game 3)
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff
Dave Van Horn has completely shuffled his lineup for Game 3, with Cayden Wallace at leadoff and Zack Gregory in the 9-hole remaining the same from the previous game.
Most notably, Jalen Battles has moved all the way up into the 3-hole and Dylan Leach is in the lineup as the designated hitter.
Full lineups below.
GAME WAS SCHEDULED FOR 12:45, BUT IS IN A LIGHTNING DELAY
NEW FIRST PITCH: 3:30 p.m. CT
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (37-13, 17-9) vs. Vanderbilt (33-16, 13-13)
First pitch: 12:45 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt
Pitching matchup
ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (12 G/12 GS, 5.40 ERA, 65 K/33 BB, 56.2 IP)
VAN: Fr. LHP Carter Holton (12 G/12 GS, 3.82 ERA, 81 K/23 BB, 61.1 IP)
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 loss to Vanderbilt
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 2 win over Vanderbilt
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
|Arkansas
|Vanderbilt
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Enrique Bradfield Jr. - CF
|
2. Robert Moore - 2B
|
2. Jack Bulger - C
|
3. Jalen Battles - SS
|
3. Spencer Jones - RF
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Dominic Keegan - 1B
|
5. Braydon Webb - CF
|
5. Javier Vaz - LF
|
6. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
6. Davis Diaz - SS
|
7. Dylan Leach - DH
|
7. Parker Noland - 3B
|
8. Jace Bohrofen - RF
|
8. Tate Kolwyck - 2B
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Troy LaNeve - DH
|
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
Pitching: LHP Carter Holton