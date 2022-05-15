HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt (Game 3)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Dave Van Horn has completely shuffled his lineup for Game 3, with Cayden Wallace at leadoff and Zack Gregory in the 9-hole remaining the same from the previous game.

Most notably, Jalen Battles has moved all the way up into the 3-hole and Dylan Leach is in the lineup as the designated hitter.

Full lineups below.