 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (Game 3, May 15, 2022)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-15 12:47:58 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt (Game 3)

Follow along as Arkansas and Vanderbilt conclude their series Sunday afternoon.
Follow along as Arkansas and Vanderbilt conclude their series Sunday afternoon. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Dave Van Horn has completely shuffled his lineup for Game 3, with Cayden Wallace at leadoff and Zack Gregory in the 9-hole remaining the same from the previous game.

Most notably, Jalen Battles has moved all the way up into the 3-hole and Dylan Leach is in the lineup as the designated hitter.

Full lineups below.

GAME WAS SCHEDULED FOR 12:45, BUT IS IN A LIGHTNING DELAY

NEW FIRST PITCH: 3:30 p.m. CT

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (37-13, 17-9) vs. Vanderbilt (33-16, 13-13)

First pitch: 12:45 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt

Pitching matchup

ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (12 G/12 GS, 5.40 ERA, 65 K/33 BB, 56.2 IP)

VAN: Fr. LHP Carter Holton (12 G/12 GS, 3.82 ERA, 81 K/23 BB, 61.1 IP)

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 loss to Vanderbilt

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 2 win over Vanderbilt

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Vanderbilt

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Enrique Bradfield Jr. - CF

2. Robert Moore - 2B

2. Jack Bulger - C

3. Jalen Battles - SS

3. Spencer Jones - RF

4. Michael Turner - C

4. Dominic Keegan - 1B

5. Braydon Webb - CF

5. Javier Vaz - LF

6. Brady Slavens - 1B

6. Davis Diaz - SS

7. Dylan Leach - DH

7. Parker Noland - 3B

8. Jace Bohrofen - RF

8. Tate Kolwyck - 2B

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Troy LaNeve - DH

Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Pitching: LHP Carter Holton

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}