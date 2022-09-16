The No. 10 (FBS) Razorbacks are gearing up to host Bobby Petrino and the No. 5 (FCS) Missouri State Bears inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium this Saturday in Fayetteville. The game will mark the eighth time that the two teams have met, and Arkansas leads the all-time series 7-0. The last two meetings between the Hogs and Bears came in 2009 and 2011, two games that Petrino coached the Razorbacks to commanding victories. Missouri State is 1-38 all-time against FBS teams, with the lone win coming over UNLV on Sept. 1, 1990. The Razorbacks have just one loss to an FCS team since joining the SEC in 1992 - The Citadel defeated the Hogs 10-3 on Sept. 5, 1992. Arkansas currently sits as a -24.5 point favorite (BetSaracen) over Missouri State. Here is how the HawgBeat staff thinks the game will go Saturday:

Mason Choate - Managing Editor

I think fans will be a little bit on edge through the first quarter, but Arkansas will do what it's supposed to do and take over for the final three quarters. As we've talked about all week, Missouri State is a really good FCS team, but Arkansas is a really good FBS team. The Hogs will control the line of scrimmage — as they have against two really good teams in Cincinnati and South Carolina. Missouri State will get a few big plays through the air, but it won't matter much as the Razorbacks will likely be up by multiple scores for most of this one. Arkansas 48, Missouri State 20

Robert Stewart - Staff Writer

Don't overthink this one. No matter how good an FCS team it might be, Missouri State is still an FCS team, and the score in this game will reflect that. The only question to be answered is will the Hogs cover the spread, and their offense is certainly prolific enough to do that and more. Even if Sam Pittman and company opt to roll with the second-team offense later in the game, it should be able to continue to move the ball against the Bears and eat up some clock. Set it in stone that Arkansas will head to AT&T Stadium next week as a 3-0 team for the second time in as many years. Arkansas 52, Missouri State 17

Alex Trader - Recruiting Analyst

If you're looking for a nail-biter in the evening slate, this will not be the game for you. Back-to-back dominant performances from Arkansas makes it hard to see the Hogs being upset in front of a rowdy home crowd - and even more so by an FCS school. Though the Bears are better than your average roster at that level, they're simply outmatched in every aspect of this one. The Razorbacks' rushing attack will have Arkansas up big heading into the half, and the second-teamers will do enough to finally close the book on Bobby Petrino's time at Arkansas. Arkansas 52, Missouri State 13

Daniel Fair - Staff Writer

The return of Bobby Petrino is sure to bring about mixed emotions for the Arkansas fanbase, but when the two teams meet on the gridiron, there will be no question who the better team is. This game is the easiest cupcake game the Hogs will get this season, and they’ll live up to their top 10 ranking. As usual, the offensive and defensive lines will control the line of scrimmage, and while the secondary has had issues in the first two games, they’ll hold down the passing attack of Missouri State. In all likelihood, this game will be over by halftime and fans will see the backups for most of the second half. Arkansas 49, Missouri State 20

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst