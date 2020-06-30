College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Heston Kjerstad’s legendary career at Arkansas is officially over, as he has signed with the Baltimore Orioles.

The No. 2 overall pick in the MLB Draft earlier this month, Kjerstad will receive a signing bonus of $5.2 million, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis.

That is well below the slot value of just under $7.8 million, but it was also expected. One reported reason the Orioles took him with the second pick was because they believed he’d sign for under slot, allowing them to have more money to sign their high school picks in the fourth and fifth rounds.

With a signing bonus of $5.2 million, Kjerstad is getting closer to the slot value for pick No. 8 ($5.18 million) and more than what eighth overall pick Robert Hassell III ($4.3 million) and ninth overall pick Zac Veen ($5 million) received

It is also slightly less than the full slot value ($5.43) Nick Gonzalez received as the seventh pick. The 7-9 range is about where he was projected to go in most mock drafts.

Both of Arkansas’ drafted players have now signed, as Casey Martin signed with the Phillies last week. His signing bonus is reportedly $1.3 million, which is well over slot value for pick No. 87.

The Razorbacks had a trio of their 2020 signees drafted, as well.

Texas two-way standout Masyn Winn and in-state right-hander Markevian “Tink” Hence have each signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. They reportedly received signing bonuses of $2.1 million and $1.115 million, respectively.

Canadian outfielder David Calabrese is the third signee who was drafted. Although some outlets have reported it, the Los Angeles have yet to announce he has signed. Head coach Dave Van Horn previously said he expected all three high school signees to forego their college eligibility and sign professionally.