Highlights: 2023 OL commit oozing with potential

BENTONVILLE — Arkansas’ newest commitment Joey Su’a had himself a homecoming to remember, as his Bentonville Tigers downed Rogers Heritage in a 49-14 rout last Friday.

The in-state offensive guard prospect moved to Arkansas from California earlier this summer and made a splash by committing to the Razorbacks following their win over Texas A&M. Despite him being just six games and a couple of fall practices into his time as a Tiger, Bentonville head coach Jody Grant sees him among the program’s greats.

“I think talent-wise he is on the high level of that,” Grant said. “He’s a talented young man, very gifted. He’s got some areas we can get him to improve in and he knows that, but the beauty of it is he’s very coachable and willing to learn and I think at this point next year he’ll be special.”

The disrupted 2020 season Su’a faced in California led to his missing out on multiple offseason stretches. Just a junior, Su’a is set for his first true shot at a strength program following this fall, and Grant is more than confident in his staff to make up for lost time.