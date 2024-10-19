Highlights from Arkansas' 34-10 loss to LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) suffered 34-10 a loss to the No. 8 LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0 SEC) in front of a sea of 75,893 fans at Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

Fresh off a bye week after they upset No. 4 Tennessee, the Razorbacks came out extremely flat. A missed field goal by Arkansas kicker Matthew Shipley, a fumble by running back Rashod Dubinion and only 65 yards of total offense put the Hogs down 10-0 after the first quarter ended, and the Razorbacks never completely responded.

LSU's offense got whatever they wanted for the most part, whether through the air or on the ground, as the Tigers passed for 226 yards and rushed for 158 with three touchdowns from freshman Caden Durham.

Turnovers played a massive role in the Razorbacks' demise as well. Arkansas offense turned the ball over three times — two fumbles and one interception — two of which came in key spots that the Tigers capitalized on with 11 points.

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green threw for 239 yards and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Andrew Armstrong — his first of the season — but also threw an interception deep in his own territory with 5:09 left in the third quarter that LSU capitalized on with a touchdown run the very next play to go up 24-10.

The running game was nonexistent for the Razorbacks throughout the game. As a team, the Hogs rushed for just 38 yards on 18 carries, an average of 2.1 yards per carry. Starter Ja'Quinden Jackson had just five carries for 26 yards and he exited late with a right leg injury.

HawgBeat compiled some of the highlights from the game below...