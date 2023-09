The Arkansas Razorbacks put on a show inside War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock with a blowout 56-13 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas struggled in the ground game, as it only rushed for 104 yards, but the defense did its job and quarterback KJ Jefferson, along with a host of receivers, helped seal the deal.

Jefferson threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers — Isaac TeSlaa, Andrew Armstrong and Jaedon Wilson.

Defensively, the Arkansas defense forced five turnovers — including an 85-yard pick-six by true freshman Brad Spence — along with two sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Here's some of the highlights from Saturday's contest.