FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) lost their sixth-straight game on Saturday in a 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 1-3 SEC).

The Arkansas offense was once again non-existent, as it only scored three points — a chip-shot field goal by kicker Cam Little on the first drive of the game.

Arkansas' defense came to play, as the unit only gave up seven points on 205 total yards, but that group got no help on the other side of the ball. The Razorback offense totaled just 200 yards and has six punts, one interception and three turnovers on downs.

There aren't many, but here are the highlights from Saturday's contest.