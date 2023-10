The Arkansas Razorbacks football (2-4, 0-3 SEC) team dropped its fourth straight game Saturday evening to the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) following a less-than-stellar offensive performance.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos' unit sputtered for much of the game, as it gained just 288 total yards. Redshirt freshman tight end Tyrus Washington was a bright spot, however, as he finished the game with seven catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns — five of which came on the first drive of the game.

The Arkansas defense was stout for much of the night against a high-octane Ole Miss offense that put up video-game numbers a week ago.

The Rebels only gained 350 yards and — until a touchdown by running back Ulysses Bentley IV midway through the fourth quarter — hadn't converted a third down.

Here are the highlights from Saturday's game.