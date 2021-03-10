HawgBeat - Hog linebackers reacting positively to new coach Mike Scherer

Like three other position groups this offseason, the Arkansas linebackers are getting situated with their new coach as spring ball revs up.

Unlike the other three groups, all of the linebackers are very familiar with their new coach. Mike Scherer was an analyst with the Hogs last season, working alongside former linebackers coach Rion Rhoades, and high praise from the players weighed in to Sam Pittman taking a chance on the youngest member of his staff–perhaps the youngest assistant coach in all of Power 5 football.

Scherer, now 27, was playing linebacker himself for Barry Odom less than half a decade ago and his relatability is a new experience for senior Grant Morgan–who is just five years younger than Scherer.

"The way he coaches us is just so intense and we love it," Morgan shared after the first day of spring ball. "He’s making everyone in the room better. He has so much knowledge in this defense and the scheme. The way he coaches us is on a different level because he’s been here recently. He knows what it takes to get to the next league. The way he does things is at a top professional level."