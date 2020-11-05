College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- With the opener less than three weeks away, Arkansas finally announced its non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 men's basketball season.

The nine-game slate features only opponents from bordering states and includes seven games inside Bud Walton Arena.

As previously reported, the Razorbacks will open the season against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25, which is the start of the Division I basketball season across the country.

Arkansas will leave the state for road games just twice, with a road trip to Tulsa on Dec. 8 and to Oklahoma State on Jan. 30. The first of those matchups is the return game in a home-and-home series that began last year, while the latter is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The most notable home game is a Dec. 12 matchup with UCA. It will be the Razorbacks' first regular-season game against an in-state opponent in 70 years.

Before the start of the season, Arkansas will play its annual Red-White game next Thursday, Nov. 12. It will be open for students only, but will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus, meaning it can be watched on ESPN3.com or the WatchESPN with your cable provider's log-in credentials.

The Razorbacks will not play any exhibition games because of the SEC's rules in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the press release by the UA, the dates and opponents are subject to change because of the aforementioned pandemic. Game times and ticket information will be released at a later date.