The Razorbacks have one commit out of North Shore High School in Houston, Texas for the 2020 class, can they create a pipeline with a 2021 Mustang commit? That remains to be seen but they're sure trying. Offensive guard Jaeden Roberts is the third of three 2021 North Shore players to pick up an offer from the Razorbacks.

Roberts, a 4-star offensive lineman, is a highly regarded recruit in the Rivals100, ringing it at no. 99 nationally and no. 48 in Texas. He already boasts a very impressive 19 Division-1 offers.

At 6-foot-6, 320 lbs, Roberts is a monster on the field and is primarily being recruited by the Head Hog Chad Morris along with the offensive line coach Dustin Fry. He got his offer in the second week of September.

“They (Morris and Fry) called me up last week after practice and said that I was a very highly recruited player,” Roberts said. “That I would really fit in their program and that I was a game changer. So they offered me.”

Roberts is teammates with 2020 Arkansas running back commit John Gentry.

“He’s definitely a play maker. I block for him and he makes it happen,” said Roberts on 3-star teammate Gentry. “It’d be nice for two North Shore players to play for Arkansas. It’d be really cool to play with someone from high school in college.”

Arkansas has also offered 2021 North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis and already-committed wideout Shadrach Banks (A&M). Davis remains one of the few uncommitted quarterback targets for the Hogs.