Hogs improve chances with Powell after OV

A week after a loaded weekend with official visitors, Arkansas hosted just a couple of recruits the last couple of days.

One of those made the trip from Canton, Ohio, to get his first look at the UA campus and it sounds like three-star linebacker Mani Powell came away impressed.

"It was a great visit,” Powell said. “I feel like me and my family had fun. “It was a great time. We enjoyed the people and seeing the place in person is a big difference from the technology, so it was a great time."

Although he spent time with several players, Powell said he spent a lot of time with linebacker Chris Paul, who was in his shoes just a year ago as a member of the 2021 class.