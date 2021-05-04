 Arkansas Razorbacks basketball losing 2nd assistant coach - David Patrick
Hogs losing 2nd assistant coach

David Patrick was an assistant at Arkansas for just one season.
David Patrick was an assistant at Arkansas for just one season. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

A day after filling one, Eric Musselman has another vacancy on his coaching staff.

Associate head coach David Patrick is leaving Arkansas after only one season to take a similar role at Oklahoma, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

It was just 10 months ago that Patrick was announced by the UA, joining the staff following a two-year stint as the head coach at UC-Riverside.

He is the Razorbacks’ second assistant coach to take a job in the Big 12 this offseason, following Corey Williams heading to Texas Tech. Both coaches will be working with new head coaches - Patrick with Porter Moser and the Sooners and Williams with Mark Adams and the Red Raiders.

Last offseason, Chris Crutchfield left Arkansas after just one season to become a head coach at East Central University, a Division II program in Oklahoma. He has since reemerged at the DI level, becoming an assistant for Dana Altman at Oregon last month.

Coaching turnover is nothing new for Musselman’s coaching staffs. In fact, in six years as a college head coach, he has never had an assistant more that two seasons.

That could change in 2021-22, as Clay Moser - who was part of his original staff at Arkansas - is set to coach his third season. It’s also worth noting that Gus Argenal, whose hire was announced Monday, worked with Musselman for two seasons at Nevada and is going into his third season on his staff.

