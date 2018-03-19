Razorbacks make strong statement against Kentucky
VIDEO: Postgame | Arkansas 9, Kentucky 4
Arkansas bounced by Butler, 79-62
Arkansas' staff won't return from spring break until Sunday, but there was some notable Hog-related recruiting news over the weekend.
Five-star offensive lineman Kenyon Green of Humble (Texas) Atascocita and four-star defensive end Collin Clay of Oklahoma City (Okla.) Putnam City trimmed their respective lists to ten schools and included the Razorbacks.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news