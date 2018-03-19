Ticker
Hogs make cut for pair of top targets

Danny West • HawgSports.com
Recruiting Analyst

Arkansas' staff won't return from spring break until Sunday, but there was some notable Hog-related recruiting news over the weekend.

Five-star offensive lineman Kenyon Green of Humble (Texas) Atascocita and four-star defensive end Collin Clay of Oklahoma City (Okla.) Putnam City trimmed their respective lists to ten schools and included the Razorbacks.

