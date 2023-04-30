The Leesburg, Virginia, native also included Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Clemson as schools he is looking at.

Four-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal announced his top five schools on Sunday, and Arkansas found itself squarely in the mix.

Arkansas has yet to receive a commitment from an offensive lineman in the class of 2024, but it could be coming soon.

Ranked the No. 6 player in the state of Virginia and No 32 offensive lineman in the country, Westphal has been a highly-coveted recruit. Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 336 pounds, he has the speed and solid footwork to compete for a starting role quickly at the next level.

After his Arkansas visit on April 15, Westphal told HawgBeat the coaching staff’s transparency sticks out to him.

"I mean, they're true to their words," Westphal said. "They're as southern hospitality as you can get. I think coach Kennedy, he'd probably say this himself, but he's like a mini coach Pittman clone. They go around, they're developing dudes, you know, they're not going to cut you short, they're not going to lie about something. They're going to tell it to you straight."

Westphal said he will start to schedule official visits soon.