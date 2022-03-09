Hogs pursuing several of country's best in 2024

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

For evidence of Arkansas’ recent success on the field bleeding into the recruiting trail, look no further than the initial Rivals250 for the Class of 2024 that was released Tuesday.

The Razorbacks already have one top-200 recruit committed in Hot Springs Lakeside running back Braylen Russell, who debuted at No. 187, and have had numerous others on campus over the last 12 months.

That includes hosting two of the top three overall prospects — Duncanville, Texas, defensive end Colin Simmons (No. 1) and St. Louis, Mo., University wide receiver Ryan Wingo (No. 3) — over the weekend for the latest Prospect Day.

Both recruits were seriously considered for the top spot in the rankings and are genuinely interested in Arkansas at this early stage of their recruitment.

For Simmons, as well as safety Ka’Davion Dotson (No. 86), the pull is an opportunity to reunite with high school teammate Jordan Crook, a linebacker signee in the 2022 class who has enrolled early and will go through spring practice.

Wingo is actually an Arkansas legacy, as his older brother, Ronnie Jr., played for the Razorbacks from 2009-12. It’s also worth noting that his other brother, Raymond, played at Missouri under current Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

The Razorbacks have signed only three five-star recruits straight out of high school during the Rivals era (Darren McFadden, Mitch Mustain and Darius Winston) and added two others as transfers (Ryan Mallett, Jadon Haselwood).

The last time Arkansas was a serious contender for the top overall prospect on Rivals was in 2012, when Dorial Green-Beckham broke the Razorbacks’ hearts by picking Missouri on National Signing Day.

Those two are far from the only high-profile recruits head coach Sam Pittman has convinced to make the trip to Fayetteville, though. In fact, they aren’t the only top-10 prospects, as quarterback DJ Lagway (No. 7) attended Arkansas’ win over Mississippi State last season.

There are also two in-state prospects in the Rivals250. In addition to Russell, who’s already committed, Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White checked in at No. 147.

He has yet to receive an offer from the Razorbacks, but he has been to Fayetteville multiple times and told HawgBeat that the coaches told him they’ll continue to monitor him throughout the process. White comes from a family of Razorbacks, as both of his older brothers (John David - football; Zac - baseball), father (David - golf), uncle (John Aaron Rees - football), grandfather (John Rees - football) and great-grandfather (Harold “Greasy” Rees - football) played at the UA.

Here’s a rundown of prospects in the 2024 Rivals250 that HawgBeat knows of that visited Arkansas or have been visited by Arkansas coaches…

No. 1 - Colin Simmons - DE - Duncanville (Texas)

No. 3 - Ryan Wingo - WR - St. Louis (Mo.) University

No. 7 - DJ Lagway - QB - Willis (Texas)

No. 18 - Kavion Henderson - DE - Leeds (Ala.)

No. 44 - Adrian Posse - QB - Miami (Fla.) Columbus

No. 56 - Payton Pierce - LB - Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy

No. 63 - Maurice Williams - S - Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek

No. 70 - Tylen Singleton - ATH - Many (La.)

No. 86 - Ka’Davion Dotson - S - Duncanville (Texas)

No. 134 - Xadavien Sims - DE - Denison (Texas)

No. 138 - KingJoseph Edwards - ATH - Buford (Ga.)

No. 147 - Walker White - QB - Little Rock (Ark.) Christian

No. 187 - Braylen Russell - RB - Hot Springs (Ark.) Lakeside - COMMITTED

No. 191 - Melvin Laster Jr. - LB - Liberty (Mo.) North