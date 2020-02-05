Get THREE months of HawgBeat premium coverage for the price of ONE (just $10) w/ promo code NSD3for1 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

National Signing Day has now come and gone, with the Razorbacks signing 20 high school players and landing three transfers for the Class of 2020.

In addition to those who have signed scholarships for the Hogs, several others have accepted preferred walk-on spots made offered by head coach Sam Pittman and his staff.

A healthy walk-on class is beneficial for any NCAA team for many reasons, but it could prove more beneficial for the Razorbacks as Pittman and his staff work to rebuild and revive the program.

Here is a closer look at several players who will further their careers as preferred walk-ons at Arkansas.

LB BROOKS BOTH

Both is an in-state product from Harrison who turned down numerous Division II offers to play for the Razorbacks. Arkansas Tech, Henderson State, Northeastern State, and Southwest Baptist all sent offers to the talented inside linebacker.

He recorded 115 tackles, including 51 solo, two for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. On offense, Both rushed seven times for 65 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned one kickoff for 38 yards.

K VITO CALVARUSO

Calvaruso is a kicker out of Helias Catholic in Jefferson City, Mo., who turned down an offer from Army and Southeast Missouri State, as well as preferred walk-on offers from Iowa State, Memphis, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech to walk on with the Razorbacks.

He went 25 of 31 on field goals and 122 of 129 on extra points in his career. As a punter, he booted an 80-yard punt with 4.2-second hang time at a camp late last year.

LS ELI CHISM

Chism is a long snapper out of Calvary Baptist in Shreveport, La., who boasted an offer from SEC foe Missouri in addition to interest from Kansas, Louisiana Tech and McNeese State. However, he decided to sign on to be a Razorback.

A 4.5-star prospect by Rubio Long Snapping, Chism did really well over the summer in 2019. From the site: “Strong Long Snapper that has a great form and a terrific work ethic. He is always improving and one of the more consistent Long Snappers in his class. Thick and powerful. Quick ball. He is using his whole body really well. Great overall Long Snapper that definitely can do this at the next level.“

ATH KEVIN COMPTON

Compton is a two-star athlete from Watson Chapel in Pine Bluff who turned down a pair of FCS offers - UAPB and UT-Martin - walk on with the Razorbacks.

He recorded 14 receptions for 361 yards and six touchdowns, in addition to recording 274 yards on kick returns. Defensively, he made 33 tackles, including 12 solo tackles. He also recorded two interceptions in limited action during his senior year due to an injury.

ATH CHRIS HARRIS

Harris is an interesting prospect with an interesting story. Despite sitting out all but four games during his senior season due to an off of the field incident that was not his fault at Dumas, Harris still picked up an FBS offer from Air Force, but decided to play for the in-state Razorbacks.

He is a very talented athlete, completing 29 of 54 passes for 380 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He rushed 69 times for 414 yards and seven touchdowns. He caught two passes for four yards. On defense, he had one interception. He returned three kickoffs for 79 yards in just four games.

During his junior campaign, Harris competed 133 of 208 passes for 1,807 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He rushed 191 times for 1,539 yards and 21 touchdowns. On defense, Harris finished with 18 tackles and three pass breakups. He returned seven kickoffs for 116 yards.

TE JONAS HIGSON

After a senior season in which he earned All-State honors as a linebacker and All-Conference accolades as a wide receiver, Higson is projected as a tight end for the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound athlete turned down an FBS offer from Air Force, an FCS offer from Lamar and several Division II offers.

LB CHANDLER MCINTOSH

McIntosh is a two-star linebacker from Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock who turned down a pair of FCS offers from Austin Peay and Lamar and a DII offer from Northeastern State to stay home to play at Arkansas, where he’ll join high school teammate JT Towers.

He recorded 213 tackles, including 47 for loss and 12 sacks, in addition to five pass break ups, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his senior campaign.

K RHETT THURMAN

Thurman is already on campus with the Razorbacks after graduating from Cabot in December. He will take part in spring workouts with the Hogs. The five-star rated kicker by Chris Sailer picked the Razorbacks over an offer from UCA.

Thurman went 6 of 8 on field goals with a long of 38 yards and was 21 of 25 on extra points during his senior campaign. He also averaged 36 yards on 24 punts with a long of 59 yards, in addition to downing seven punts inside the 20-yard line. He played only five games due to an injury.

LB JACKSON WOODARD

Woodard is another in-state product who has decided to be a preferred walk-on at Arkansas. He had interest from Arkansas State, UCA, Mississippi State and others before making the decision to stay home.

As a senior, Woodard recorded 153 tackles, two sacks and four forced fumbles for Little Rock Christian.