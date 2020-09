College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Across the country, recruits in the 2022 class saw their phones blow up with activity from college coaches late last night.

When the clock struck midnight and the calendar officially turned over to September, coaches for the first time could initiate private conversation with recruits in their junior year.

The Razorbacks have 18 commitments for 2021, which will be head coach Sam Pittman's true first class with a full year to put it together, but they also have three commits already on board in the 2022 class.

In-state prospects JJ Hollingsworth, a defensive end from Greenland, and Dax Courtney, a tight end from DeWitt, were the first to announce their intention to sign with Arkansas, followed closely by Eli Henderson, an offensive lineman from South Carolina.

Those three commitments are tied with Notre Dame for the fourth-most in the 2022 class, with only LSU (7), Ohio State (5) and Penn State (4) currently having more.

The rest of the class is still coming together and Tuesday marked a big moment in process for those recruits. Many of them received graphics from coaches shortly after midnight.

Below is a look at those who have tweeted the #ARtime22 graphic created by Arkansas ace graphic designer Cody Vincent...