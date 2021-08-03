How ACC slugger Chris Lanzilli chose Arkansas as transfer destination

With only one off day each week in the Cape Cod League, Chris Lanzilli had to squeeze in his visit to Arkansas last week.

Sandwiched between a pair of 5 a.m. flights, the second of which required a 1:45 a.m. wake-up call to catch the flight home from the Tulsa airport, the Wake Forest transfer saw everything he needed to see.

It was a whirlwind 10-11 hours in Fayetteville, but it confirmed what he thought when his former coach, Matt Hobbs, reached out as soon as his name popped into the portal.

“I went down to visit and was like, ‘Alright, there’s no way I can’t go here,’” Lanzilli said. “I was absolutely sold and decided on that. I’m so excited to be there.”

Lanzilli, a former All-American outfielder for the Demon Deacons, made it official when he announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Saturday.