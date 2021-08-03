 How Wake Forest Demon Deacons outfielder, ACC slugger Chris Lanzilli chose Arkansas Razorbacks as transfer destination
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-03 07:00:00 -0500') }} baseball Edit

How ACC slugger Chris Lanzilli chose Arkansas as transfer destination

Wake Forest outfielder Chris Lanzilli is transferring to Arkansas.
Wake Forest outfielder Chris Lanzilli is transferring to Arkansas. (Wake Forest Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

With only one off day each week in the Cape Cod League, Chris Lanzilli had to squeeze in his visit to Arkansas last week.

Sandwiched between a pair of 5 a.m. flights, the second of which required a 1:45 a.m. wake-up call to catch the flight home from the Tulsa airport, the Wake Forest transfer saw everything he needed to see.

It was a whirlwind 10-11 hours in Fayetteville, but it confirmed what he thought when his former coach, Matt Hobbs, reached out as soon as his name popped into the portal.

“I went down to visit and was like, ‘Alright, there’s no way I can’t go here,’” Lanzilli said. “I was absolutely sold and decided on that. I’m so excited to be there.”

Lanzilli, a former All-American outfielder for the Demon Deacons, made it official when he announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Saturday.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}