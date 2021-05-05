 How Gus Argenal was hired to rejoin Eric Musselman's staff - this time with Arkansas Razorbacks
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 14:47:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

How Argenal was hired to rejoin Musselman's staff

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Sign up today at get your first 3 months for just $5 w/code HB345
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Gus Argenal was an assistant at Cal State-Fullerton the last two years.
Gus Argenal was an assistant at Cal State-Fullerton the last two years. (Gus Argenal/Instagram)

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Despite being two time zones apart, Eric Musselman and Gus Argenal maintained their friendship with a steady stream of communication.

After working together for two seasons at Nevada, the two coaches went their separate ways when Musselman took the head coaching job Arkansas and Argenal landed at Cal State-Fullerton as an assistant.

When the position with the Razorbacks’ came open because of Corey Williams’ departure for Texas Tech, though, there was an immediate mutual interest in a reunion in Fayetteville. That came to fruition Monday, as the UA announced Argenal as its new assistant basketball coach.

“I think it’s just something that came about naturally, so we definitely talked,” Argenal said. “I would say I had just as much interest in him as he did in me, and probably even more. Again, I’m really, really lucky to be sitting here.”

Although he was Musselman’s associate head coach his last season at Nevada, an a regular assistant the season before that, Argenal did not initially follow his boss to Arkansas.

Instead, it became clear that the former Division II head coach was interested in replacing him at Nevada. Several players, including Cody and Caleb Martin, actually called for him to get the job.

Argenal was also reportedly a candidate to become the head coach at Idaho State and he said he had several other interviews lined up, so it wouldn’t have made sense to immediately head to Fayetteville.

“I always say success gets you a lot of opportunities and for all of us that have worked for Coach Muss, we have gotten a lot of opportunities because of that,” Argenal said. “Definitely we talked about it, just the timing was off (to come to Arkansas).”

Two years later, though, the timing worked out and he’s back on Musselman’s staff.

That isn’t a position for the faint of heart. According to research by HawgBeat, no on-court assistant coach has worked under Musselman for more than two years in his six years as a head coach.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9ob3ctYXJnZW5hbC13YXMtaGlyZWQtdG8tcmVqb2luLW11c3Nl bG1hbi1zLXN0YWZmIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGaG93LWFyZ2VuYWwtd2FzLWhpcmVkLXRvLXJlam9pbi1tdXNzZWxtYW4t cy1zdGFmZiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDczJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==