Arkansas football kicks off in four days, but most of Arkansas’ commits are already underway in their respective seasons.

All but one commit — three-star athlete Ahkhari Johnson — saw action on Friday and Saturday.

Another commitment was added to this list since HawgBeat put out its high school preview story on Friday. 2026 offensive lineman Bear McWhorter — who chose Arkansas over several big-name programs — committed to Arkansas Sunday.

Here's the outcome of Arkansas commitment's games this past weekend.

*For more information on a particular recruit, click their name to go to their Rivals profile.*