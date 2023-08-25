It’s the start of the high school football season across the country, and Arkansas football's commits will begin suiting up for their respective teams Friday evening.

Arkansas currently has 18 commitments in the class of 2024 as well as two in the class of 2025. The 2024 class currently ranks No. 21 in the country according to rivals, behind Stanford and ahead of Ole Miss.

The Hogs also added a piece to their 2026 class Thursday as defensive back Tay Lockett committed to Arkansas from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.

Lockett began his sophomore season a week ago, a 42-22 win over Liberty High School out of Henderson, Nevada.

One of the 2024 commits — four-star linebacker Justin Logan — started his senior season last weekend with a 43-24 loss to Parkview (Georgia) High School.

In state, there’s one big matchup to pay attention to. Benton — which four-star running back Braylen Russell plays for — will match up against Bryant inside War Memorial Stadium in the Salt Bowl.

Bryant has won 53 games in a row, to go along with five straight 7A state titles, but is breaking in new head coach Quad Sanders, who took over after Buck James left for rival Conway.

One name omitted from this list is three-star athlete Ahkhari Johnson of Pleasant Grove High School in Texas. His season does not kick off until Sept. 1.

Below is where all 20 total commits are playing this weekend. It's worth noting that some games have been pushed back due to concerns with the heat.