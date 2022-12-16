How to listen to Arkansas-Bradley, projected lineups, more
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will hit the road again Saturday to face the Bradley Braves at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
Arkansas got revenge on Oklahoma with an 88-78 victory at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last Saturday. The Hogs will be looking to do much of the same against Bradley, with the chance to make up for a loss in North Little Rock against Hofstra last season.
"I think certainly the guys from that area like Devo (Davis) and Nick (Smith Jr.), those guys are really excited probably to play in North Little Rock," head coach Eric Musselman said Wednesday. "Certainly Kamani (Johnson), the staff, Devo, we’d like to play better than we did last year. But this has not been a one-year thing. You look at our record in North Little Rock, it’s got to improve."
After taking seven days off, the Hogs are likely itching to get back on the court and play in a real game. Musselman said they will be changing up their schedule a little bit for this one.
"We’re going to leave a little bit earlier on Friday than we have in the past," Musselman said. "Get in about four or five hours earlier than we did last year. Obviously there’s a game time change to 3 o’clock instead of 7. So hopefully it’ll help."
Bradley presents a strong challenge as a mid-major program. The contest is an opportunity for Arkansas to improve its NET rankings as the Braves (No. 77 in NET rankings) are currently a Quadrant 2 opportunity.
"This is a really, really good basketball team that is extremely well-coached," Musselman said. "They have an excellent overall defensive scheme and game plan that they put together, and then they have quite a few shooters, especially at the 1-spot with Dean and Hickman at the 2 and Leons at the 3 and even Weathers coming off the bench, No. 1, is a high-volume free-throw attempt player."
The Braves are 7-3 on the year and are currently on a four-game winning streak. Bradley's three losses came to Utah State, Auburn and Liberty.
The matchup will be considered a home game for Arkansas as far as the NET rankings go, and Musselman said he doesn't love that, nor does he agree with it. Either way, the crowd at Simmons Bank Arena will show up and paint the stands red.
"The crowds have been great there," Musselman said. "The enthusiasm has been great. When we got out to eat the night before the game, great environment. In the hotel walking through the lobby, everybody’s excited. Now we’ve got to go play better."
Here are details on how to listen (*no TV*), notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Saturday's game between Arkansas and Bradley:
Notes
~ This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and Bradley.
~ Musselman is 1-0 versus the Braves. While at Nevada, the Wolf Pack defeated Bradley, 91-69, in Peoria.
~ Arkansas is 16-10 all-time in North Little Rock and 12-10 Simmons Bank Arena.
~ The arena in North Little Rock opened for the 1999-00 season but Arkansas did play in the city four times in the early history of the program, including the sixth game ever on Dec 31, 1923, versus North Little Rock HS.
~ Arkansas is first in the nation at finishing at the rim, making 75% of its shots thanks to 47 dunks this season. The Hogs are averaging 4.7 dunks per game this season compared to 2.8 (103 in 37 games) last season. Arkansas has scored 50-plus points in the paint in two of its last three games.
~ While Arkansas is 26th in the NCAA in free throw attempts, the Razorbacks are 10th in the nation in free throw rate. 15% of Arkansas possessions this year end in free throws.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-1, 0-0 SEC) vs Bradley Braves (7-3, 0-0 MVC)
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: North Little Rock, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena
Television: *None*
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Gameday Info and How to Listen Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Sirius/XM: 98 (Sirius) / 192 (XM) || SXM App: Channel 963
Live Updates: Here
Projected Lineups
Arkansas
#0 - G Anthony Black - Fr., 6'7", 198 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 33.7 min, 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.8 steals, 3.0 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 53.0 fg%, 40.7 3fg%
#3 - G Nick Smith Jr. - Fr., 6'5", 185 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 24.3 min, 14.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 43.5 fg%, 31.3 3fg%
#1 - G Ricky Gouncil IV - Jr., 6'6", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 36.2 min, 19.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 steals, 2.3 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 52.6 fg%, 31.4 3fg%
#13 - G/F Jordan Walsh - Fr., 6'7", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 22.9 min, 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 45.5 fg%, 31.8. 3fg%
#15 - F Makhi Mitchell - Sr., 6'9", 230 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 19.1 min, 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.9 turnovers, 1.3 blocks, 65.3 fg%
Bradley
#21 - G Cody "Duke" Deen - So., 5'8", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 27.8 min, 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 2.3 turnovers, 37.6 fg%, 30.9 3fg%
#10 - G Connor Hickman - So., 6' 3”, 190 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 30.4 min, 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 2.3 turnovers, 37.1 fg%, 39.1 3fg%
#14 - F Malevy Leons - Sr., 6'9", 210 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 31.6 min, 12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.5 turnovers, 1.8 blocks, 48.2 fg%, 38.9 3fg%
#35 - F Darius Hannah - Jr., 6'9", 200 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 22.0 min, 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.2 turnovers, 1.5 blocks, 57.6 fg%
#51 - F Rienk Mast - Jr., 6'9", 240 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 25.3 min, 13.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 2.8 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 61.8 fg%, 42.9 3fg%
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas is a -20.5 point favorite (BetSaracen)
ESPN: Arkansas has 79.5% chance to win
(some information courtesy of Arkansas and Bradley Communications)