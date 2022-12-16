The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will hit the road again Saturday to face the Bradley Braves at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Arkansas got revenge on Oklahoma with an 88-78 victory at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last Saturday. The Hogs will be looking to do much of the same against Bradley, with the chance to make up for a loss in North Little Rock against Hofstra last season.

"I think certainly the guys from that area like Devo (Davis) and Nick (Smith Jr.), those guys are really excited probably to play in North Little Rock," head coach Eric Musselman said Wednesday. "Certainly Kamani (Johnson), the staff, Devo, we’d like to play better than we did last year. But this has not been a one-year thing. You look at our record in North Little Rock, it’s got to improve."

After taking seven days off, the Hogs are likely itching to get back on the court and play in a real game. Musselman said they will be changing up their schedule a little bit for this one.

"We’re going to leave a little bit earlier on Friday than we have in the past," Musselman said. "Get in about four or five hours earlier than we did last year. Obviously there’s a game time change to 3 o’clock instead of 7. So hopefully it’ll help."

Bradley presents a strong challenge as a mid-major program. The contest is an opportunity for Arkansas to improve its NET rankings as the Braves (No. 77 in NET rankings) are currently a Quadrant 2 opportunity.

"This is a really, really good basketball team that is extremely well-coached," Musselman said. "They have an excellent overall defensive scheme and game plan that they put together, and then they have quite a few shooters, especially at the 1-spot with Dean and Hickman at the 2 and Leons at the 3 and even Weathers coming off the bench, No. 1, is a high-volume free-throw attempt player."

The Braves are 7-3 on the year and are currently on a four-game winning streak. Bradley's three losses came to Utah State, Auburn and Liberty.

The matchup will be considered a home game for Arkansas as far as the NET rankings go, and Musselman said he doesn't love that, nor does he agree with it. Either way, the crowd at Simmons Bank Arena will show up and paint the stands red.

"The crowds have been great there," Musselman said. "The enthusiasm has been great. When we got out to eat the night before the game, great environment. In the hotel walking through the lobby, everybody’s excited. Now we’ve got to go play better."

Here are details on how to listen (*no TV*), notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Saturday's game between Arkansas and Bradley: