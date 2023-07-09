How to watch 2023 MLB Draft
The 2023 MLB Draft is set to begin Sunday evening in Seattle and the Arkansas baseball brand is sure to be mentioned plenty of times over the next three days.
With the nation's No. 1 recruiting class on Perfect Game, the Hogs are going to lose plenty of potential incoming talent to the draft. The Razorbacks also have at least four players from the 2023 squad looking at being selected.
According to MLB Pipeline, Arkansas has four signees who are top-100 draft prospects. Two of the players from last year's squad — outfielder Jace Bohrofen and left-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan — are also in the top-100.
Right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins and outfielder Tavian Josenberger are part of MLB Pipeline's top-250 draft prospects, as are nine other signees.
For an in-depth preview of the MLB Draft for Arkansas, click here. For a pre-draft outlook of the 2024 Razorback baseball roster, click here.
How to watch the 2023 MLB Draft
Who: Arkansas baseball players, signees
When: 6 p.m. CT Sunday (Rounds 1-2), 1 p.m. Monday (Rounds 3-10), 1 p.m. Tuesday (Rounds 11-20)
Where: Lumen Field - Seattle
Stream/Online: ESPN, MLB Network (Round 1), MLB.com (all rounds)
Notes
~ Arkansas has had 252 players drafted in program history. The Diamond Hogs have had nine first-round selections, with the most recent being Heston Kjerstad, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2020 MLB Draft.
~ Since taking over as head coach in 2003, Dave Van Horn has had 129 players selected in the MLB Draft.
~ The Diamond Hogs have had nine players drafted in each of the past two MLB Drafts. Van Horn has had 11 players selected in a single draft on two occasions (2013, 2018).
~ Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan has been drafted before. He was selected in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.
