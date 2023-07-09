The 2023 MLB Draft is set to begin Sunday evening in Seattle and the Arkansas baseball brand is sure to be mentioned plenty of times over the next three days.

With the nation's No. 1 recruiting class on Perfect Game, the Hogs are going to lose plenty of potential incoming talent to the draft. The Razorbacks also have at least four players from the 2023 squad looking at being selected.

According to MLB Pipeline, Arkansas has four signees who are top-100 draft prospects. Two of the players from last year's squad — outfielder Jace Bohrofen and left-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan — are also in the top-100.

Right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins and outfielder Tavian Josenberger are part of MLB Pipeline's top-250 draft prospects, as are nine other signees.

For an in-depth preview of the MLB Draft for Arkansas, click here. For a pre-draft outlook of the 2024 Razorback baseball roster, click here.