The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-2, 4-0) won their first true road game of the season in a 1-0 victory over the No. 23 Auburn Tigers (14-7, 0-4 SEC) on Thursday evening.

Led by ninth-year head coach Butch Thompson, the Tigers were swept by No. 8 Vanderbilt to start conference play last weekend, but they bounced back with a midweek victory over South Alabama. Last season, Auburn finished with a 34-23-1 (17-13 SEC) overall record after it was eliminated during the regional round of the NCAA Toudrnament.

Arkansas took a major step back offensively against the Tigers in game one, as only four Razorback batters recorded a hit in the matchup. First baseman Ben McLaughlin and center fielder Ty Wilmsmeyer each recorded one knock, while catcher Hudson White collected three singles in four at-bats.

"I don’t know if they were pressing," head coach Dave Van Horn said after the game. "I think it was just a matter of the other team’s pitchers making some really good pitches in some tough situations. We swung through a couple of pitches. Just missed a couple of pitches. Hit fly balls. You could tell our hitters were frustrated.

"They felt like they were on a couple of pitches, but give Auburn’s pitching staff credit. They didn’t throw the ball in the middle of the plate much at all, and they got ahead in the count. They made us earn it. It was a tough win, but we’ll take it."

Smith continued to dominate in his fourth win of the season. In six innings pitched, the left-hander racked up 12 strikeouts and two walks while allowing just three hits. He lowered his season ERA to 1.24 before handing things over to RHP Will McEntire in the bullpen.

McEntire finished the day with a strong scoreless two innings with three strikeouts before freshman RHP Gabe Gaeckle took the mound in the bottom of the ninth to close out the game. He struck out two batters to give Arkansas its sixth 4-0 start in conference play in the last seven season.

Arkansas holds a 54-49 all-time series lead against Auburn, including a 39-23 advantage in the Van Horn era. The Hogs have won five consecutive weekend series against Tigers, as well as seven of the last eight weekend series.

Should Arkansas sweep this weekend at Auburn, it will mark its first 6-0 start in SEC play since 2009. The Razorbacks began their 2009 campaign with an 8-0 mark in conference play, including consecutive sweeps of Florida and Auburn.

Friday's matchup between the Razorbacks and Tigers will feature a battle between RHP Brady Tygart and RHP Chase Allsup. Against Missouri, Brady tossed 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts, four walks and one hit. Allsup's last outing wasn't as strong, as he gave up nine hits and seven runs in four innings against Vanderbilt.

HawgBeat provides everything you need to know about Arkansas-Auburn, including TV details, starting pitchers and more: