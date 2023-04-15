FAYETTEVILLE — After holding 14 spring practices, the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to wrap up their spring football schedule Saturday with their annual Red-White spring scrimmage at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Head coach Sam Pittman will be able to showcase his new-look team and staff publicly for the first time after seeing plenty of changes since the conclusion of the 2022 season, which ended in a 55-53 triple overtime victory over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

Since then, Pittman has hired five new on-field assistants — offensive coordinator Dan Enos, tight ends coach Morgan Turner, defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson. Pittman also added a new director of strength and conditioning in Ben Sowders.

The Head Hog told reporters Tuesday that he thinks the overall health and culture surrounding his program is as good as it was when the Razorbacks went 9-4 with an Outback Bowl win over Penn State in 2021.

"I think our strength coach, our new coaches have a lot to do with that," Pittman said. "We've got a lot of good kids on our team that are working extremely hard. It would be hard to be more pleased."

Arkansas also lost 25 scholarship players to the transfer portal from the start of 2022 the season to the end of the transfer cycle, and it brought in 12 scholarship transfers, nine of which have participated this spring. The team also added 20 scholarship freshmen, 12 of which have been able to participate in the spring practices.

"I’ve really been pleased with my new coaches," Pittman said. "I think to a man we’ve gotten better...We need to keep everybody on the team. Everybody on the team is going to have some value to us, but everybody on the team has to get better.

"I think we have liked our new schematics that we’ve done offensively and defensively. I think our new guys coming in have … the players have accepted them well. Again, if you went back and said ‘Can we be at this point after the end of our last regular season game?’ I do think winning the bowl had something to do with a little bit of life back in the program."

As far as what the Razorbacks are preparing to do Saturday, Pittman said they have a two hour television window that they plan on trying to fit 104 scrimmage plays into.

"To start out we’re going to kickoff," Pittman said. "We’re only going to kickoff once with these groups, that’s 1s, 2, 3s. We’re going to punt twice with these groups, 1s, 2s and 3s. We’re going to try to get nine field goals in at some point.

"We’ll go out there and we’ll run 9-12 plays with the 1s versus 2s. I’m talking about offense, we’ll start with the 1 offense versus 2s. Then the 2 (offense) versus the 1 (defense) and then 3, 3. The next time we come back will be 9-12 and it’ll be good-on-good. It’ll be 1-on-1, 2-on-2, 3-on-3. And then the rest of the scrimmage is situational, but it’s good-on-good."

While the team might not go full speed like a normal game, Pittman did mention that it will be a "live tackle scrimmage," which will feature more contact than the thudding they've been doing all spring.

Below are details on how to watch/listen to the Razorbacks' Red-White scrimmage, storylines to look for, a roster with numbers and more: