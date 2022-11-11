The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will hit the hardwood for the second time this season Friday when they face the Fordham Rams inside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas took down North Dakota State 76-58 Monday in its season-opener. Fordham defeated Dartmouth 88-74 to start its season on a high note Monday as well.

The Razorbacks are dealing with a slew of injuries following the opener. Freshman Nick Smith Jr. did not play Monday due to "right knee management" and head coach Eric Musselman said Smith likely won't play Friday either.

"I would anticipate he's not going to play," Musselman said. "I think we kind of leave that up to the trainer and Nick, but the anticipation is right now is that we have to worry about trying to get these other guys that did play as close to being healthy as possible."

Along with Smith, Ricky Council IV (elbow), Trevon Brazile (ankle) and Anthony Black (undisclosed) are all dealing with injuries. Black and Council were both starters Monday, and Smith would likely be a starter if healthy.

Arkansas and Fordham have met twice in the past, both on neutral sites. The Rams won the first meeting, 80-73, as part of the All-College Tournament in Oklahoma City on Dec. 29, 1967.

The Hogs opened the 1986-87 season with a 62-61 win over Fordham at the Great Alaska Shootout. Joe Kleine led the Hogs with 18 points and 10 rebounds in that contest.

Here's details on how to watch/listen and key players for the Rams: