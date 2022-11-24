The 2022 regular season is coming to its end.

Arkansas is set to suit up one final time before its bowl game in the annual Battle Line Rivalry against Missouri. Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said that even though the 5-6 Tigers are seeking their second straight bowl appearance, his team has plenty to play for this week, too. The Hogs are eying consecutive .500 seasons in conference play and consideration for a better bowl game.

Friday's contest marks the 14th meeting between the two teams. An Arkansas win would be the fifth ever, the third since the Tigers joined the SEC, the first in Columbia and the first time it prevailed in consecutive meetings, following last year's 34-17 victory.

With all that on the line, here is everything you need to know about Arkansas at Missouri: