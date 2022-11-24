How to watch Arkansas-Missouri, key players, more
The 2022 regular season is coming to its end.
Arkansas is set to suit up one final time before its bowl game in the annual Battle Line Rivalry against Missouri. Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said that even though the 5-6 Tigers are seeking their second straight bowl appearance, his team has plenty to play for this week, too. The Hogs are eying consecutive .500 seasons in conference play and consideration for a better bowl game.
Friday's contest marks the 14th meeting between the two teams. An Arkansas win would be the fifth ever, the third since the Tigers joined the SEC, the first in Columbia and the first time it prevailed in consecutive meetings, following last year's 34-17 victory.
With all that on the line, here is everything you need to know about Arkansas at Missouri:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: CBS and streaming on the CBS App
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Missouri players to know
#12 - QB Brady Cook - So., 6' 2", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats: 201-307 COMP-ATT (65.5%), 2,263 YDS, 11 TD, 7 INT, 107 RUSH ATT, 409 YDS, 5 TD
#20 - RB Cody Schrader - Sr., 5' 9", 214 lbs.
2022 Stats: 139 ATT, 604 YDS, 7 TD, 17 REC, 142 YDS
#7 - WR Dominic Lovett - So., 5' 10", 185 lbs.
2022 Stats: 50 REC, 716 YDS, 3 TD, 7 RUSH ATT, 6 YDS
#7 - DL DJ Coleman - Gr., 6' 5", 263 lbs.
2022 Stats: 33 TKL (22 SOLO), 5.5 SK, 2 FF
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -3, O/U 55.5
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 55.8% chance to win
