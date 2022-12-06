How to watch Arkansas-UNC Greensboro, projected lineups, more
After scoring a season-high 99 points their last time out, the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will host the UNC Greensboro Spartans in the third game of a three-game homestand Tuesday in Bud Walton Arena.
The Hogs took down the San Jose State Spartans 99-58 on Saturday and fans were able to get a taste of true freshman Nick Smith Jr.'s ability, as he played 24 minutes in what he considered his first game of the season — despite the fact that he played six minutes in last Monday's 74-61 win over Troy.
UNCG has a 1-2 record on the road this year and it will have a tough time stopping the Hogs and the SEC's leading scorer, Ricky Council IV. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Council is exceeding the expectations the staff had for him entering the season.
"He's done a great job of attacking both in the half-court and in transition," Musselman said Monday. "We knew he was an excellent athlete. Has the ability to make three-point shots. I think he's further ahead maybe than what we thought at this juncture of the season of being really good in ball-screens and handling in pick and rolls."
Alongside Council will be Smith, among others, who is continuing to work his way back from a right knee injury. Smith said after the win over San Jose State that his knee was sore, but he would just have to go to therapy and get back to work.
"I haven't gotten any texts or anything of anything other than just what was anticipated because we did play him over that 20 minute mark," Musselman said. "He, as all players, loves to play minutes and get out there. But I thought he did a great job, and in reality, that was kind of his first real, true game. The first game was just to kind of get him get him back in the flow."
Though it was his first true game back, Smith scored 16 points and added five assists. He shot 3 of 5 from deep in the contest.
As per usual, Musselman provided a shortened version of his scouting report on Arkansas' opponent when meeting with the media Monday.
"I think that their backcourt, No. 1, they create a lot of steals," Musselman said. "They play very aggressive defense. They’ll reach and gamble and try to create some offense through their defense.
"Their four guys up front, No. 4, No. 22, 33 and 2, all those guys are offensive rebounders, rim-runners. And then at the 1, 2 and 3, they have guys that can shoot the basketball. 24 can… They have two left-handers in the backcourt, No. 0… And then Atwell, No. 12, can shoot it and their best player, Kennedy, or I should say their best offensive player, Kennedy, has been out the last couple games. Certainly us taking care of the basketball will be extremely important against UNCG."
Here are notes, how to watch/listen, projected starting lineups and more for Arkansas' game with UNC Greensboro:
Notes
~ This will be the second time Arkansas and UNC Greensboro have met. Arkansas won the first meeting, 89-74, on Dec. 10, 2001, in what was Nolan Richardson’s 500th career win.
~ Razorback Ricky Council IV grew up an hour from Greensboro and his sister, Rhianna, played two seasons of basketball at St. Bonaventure before playing her final two seasons (2019-21) at UNCG.
~ UNCG's defense has yielded only 67.4 points per game, second best in the Southern Conference (SoCon).
~ Keondre Kennedy's15.4 points per game ranks fifth in the SoCon. His 7.3 rebounds per game is fourth in the SoCon and he also boasts the third-most defensive rebounds per game (5.9).
"He can really score the basketball," Musselman said. "He can shoot it from three. He’s good in transition. He’s a good rebounder for his size. Obviously, he’s their best offensive player, numbers-wise. So, he does change the complexion of the game for them for sure, especially from an offensive standpoint."
~ Ricky Council IV was named the SEC Player of the Week after averaging 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 70 percent from the field in wins over Troy and San Jose State. He is the SEC leader in scoring (19.8 ppg) and minutes played (35:41 avg.).
~ Anthony Black Is the only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 20 in assists (9th), steals (10th), scoring (17th) and rebounding (18th).
~ Arkansas’ next two games will be away from Bud Walton Arena but the Razorbacks will be considered the home team. First, on Dec. 10, Arkansas will play in the second annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic versus Oklahoma at Tulsa’s BOK Center. Second, on Dec. 17, Arkansas will make its annual trip to North Little Rock to host Bradley.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1, 0-0 SEC) vs UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-5, 0-0 SoCon)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson Court
Video: SEC Network (Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw)
Online Video Stream: Watch ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
How to Listen Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Projected Lineups
Arkansas
#0 - G Anthony Black - Fr., 6'7", 198 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 33.5 min, 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals, 3.0 turnovers, 0.4 blocks, 50.7 fg%, 39.1 3fg%
#3 - G Nick Smith Jr. - Fr., 6'5", 185 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 14.5 min, 8.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 37.5 fg%, 50.0 3fg%
#1 - G Ricky Gouncil IV - Jr., 6'6", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 35.6 min, 19.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals, 2.4 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 53.1 fg%, 33.3 3fg%
#13 - G/F Jordan Walsh - Fr., 6'7", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 23.8 min, 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.1 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 45.5 fg%, 33.3. 3fg%
#15 - F Makhi Mitchell - Sr., 6'9", 230 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 17.3 min, 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.1 turnovers, 0.9 blocks, 63.9 fg%
UNC Greensboro
#24 - G Dante Treacy - Sr., 6’0", 170 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 28.0 min, 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 2.2 turnovers, 33.9 fg%, 33.3 3fg%
#0 - G Keyshaun Langley - Sr., 6' 1”, 175 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 27.8 min, 11.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.6 turnovers, 37.1 fg%, 39.3 3fg%
#11 - G/F Keondre Kennedy - Grad Student., 6'6", 185 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 31.1 min, 15.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.7 turnovers, 0.6 blocks, 42.1 fg%, 37.5 3fg%
#4 - F Mohammed Abdulsalam - Grad Student., 6'9", 255 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 23.4 min, 6.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals, 1.6 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 47.7 fg%
#33 - F Bas Leyte - Sr., 6'10", 220 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 23.3 min, 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals, 1.3 turnovers, 0.8 blocks, 40.7 fg%, 12.5 3fg%
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas is a -16.5 point favorite (BetSaracen)
ESPN: Arkansas has 96.4% chance to win
(some information courtesy of Arkansas and UNCG Communications)