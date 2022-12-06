After scoring a season-high 99 points their last time out, the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will host the UNC Greensboro Spartans in the third game of a three-game homestand Tuesday in Bud Walton Arena.

The Hogs took down the San Jose State Spartans 99-58 on Saturday and fans were able to get a taste of true freshman Nick Smith Jr.'s ability, as he played 24 minutes in what he considered his first game of the season — despite the fact that he played six minutes in last Monday's 74-61 win over Troy.

UNCG has a 1-2 record on the road this year and it will have a tough time stopping the Hogs and the SEC's leading scorer, Ricky Council IV. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Council is exceeding the expectations the staff had for him entering the season.

"He's done a great job of attacking both in the half-court and in transition," Musselman said Monday. "We knew he was an excellent athlete. Has the ability to make three-point shots. I think he's further ahead maybe than what we thought at this juncture of the season of being really good in ball-screens and handling in pick and rolls."

Alongside Council will be Smith, among others, who is continuing to work his way back from a right knee injury. Smith said after the win over San Jose State that his knee was sore, but he would just have to go to therapy and get back to work.

"I haven't gotten any texts or anything of anything other than just what was anticipated because we did play him over that 20 minute mark," Musselman said. "He, as all players, loves to play minutes and get out there. But I thought he did a great job, and in reality, that was kind of his first real, true game. The first game was just to kind of get him get him back in the flow."

Though it was his first true game back, Smith scored 16 points and added five assists. He shot 3 of 5 from deep in the contest.

As per usual, Musselman provided a shortened version of his scouting report on Arkansas' opponent when meeting with the media Monday.

"I think that their backcourt, No. 1, they create a lot of steals," Musselman said. "They play very aggressive defense. They’ll reach and gamble and try to create some offense through their defense.

"Their four guys up front, No. 4, No. 22, 33 and 2, all those guys are offensive rebounders, rim-runners. And then at the 1, 2 and 3, they have guys that can shoot the basketball. 24 can… They have two left-handers in the backcourt, No. 0… And then Atwell, No. 12, can shoot it and their best player, Kennedy, or I should say their best offensive player, Kennedy, has been out the last couple games. Certainly us taking care of the basketball will be extremely important against UNCG."

Here are notes, how to watch/listen, projected starting lineups and more for Arkansas' game with UNC Greensboro: