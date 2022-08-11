How to Watch: Arkansas vs Catalan Elite, Europe Tour Game 2
The Arkansas men's basketball team will hit the court for the second game of its Europe tour today against Catalan Elite. The game will tipoff at 1:30 p.m. CT at Pavelló Poliesportiu Municipal de Tiana in Barcelona, Spain, and it will be streamed on FloHoops.
Arkansas was victorious in its first exhibition game of the Europe tour when it defeated Valencia Seleccion 107-59 Tuesday.
HawgBeat has you covered with all the details of how to watch Thursday's game:
Who:
Arkansas vs. Catalan Elite
Where
Pavelló Poliesportiu Municipal de Tiana in Barcelona, Spain
When
Thursday, Aug. 11, at 1:30 p.m. CT
Watch:
To stream the game you can purchase a subscription from FloHoops for $29.99 per month, or check out this trick to try and get it for $12.50 a month. Click here for a direct link to the game.
Matt Zimmerman will be on the call from a remote location.
Live Updates:
If you are unable to watch, HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates for each game of the Europe tour. After the games, you can also turn to HawgBeat for postgame press conferences from head coach Eric Musselman and select players on the HawgBeat YouTube page.
Full Europe Tour Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 9:
vs. Valencia Seleccion at La Alqueria del Basket in Valencia, Spain, 12:30 p.m. CT
Press Conference - Eric Musselman, Nick Smith Jr., Trevon Brazile
Thursday, Aug. 11:
vs. Catalan Elite at Pavelló Poliesportiu Municipal de Tiana in Barcelona, Spain, 1:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, Aug. 13:
vs. Orange 1 Basket Bassano at PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy, 12:30 p.m. CT
Monday, Aug. 15:
vs. Bakken Bears at PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy, noon CT