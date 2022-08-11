How to Watch: Arkansas vs Catalan Elite, Europe Tour Game 2

The Arkansas men's basketball team will hit the court for the second game of its Europe tour today against Catalan Elite. The game will tipoff at 1:30 p.m. CT at Pavelló Poliesportiu Municipal de Tiana in Barcelona, Spain, and it will be streamed on FloHoops.

Arkansas was victorious in its first exhibition game of the Europe tour when it defeated Valencia Seleccion 107-59 Tuesday.

HawgBeat has you covered with all the details of how to watch Thursday's game: