The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) are set to finish their weekend at the Kubota College Baseball Series on Sunday with an afternoon tilt against the Michigan Wolverines.

Led by head coach Tracy Smith, Michigan is 2-4 on the season after splitting a four-game series against Western Michigan during opening weekend and dropping back-to-back games against Oklahoma State and Oregon State in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas is coming off a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-inning loss to Oklahoma State that saw the Razorbacks' pitching staff excel. The Hogs' offense took a major step back after struggling with runners in scoring position, which will have to change against the Wolverines.

Michigan's projected starting pitcher is TBA at the moment, while Arkansas will likely start LHP Mason Molina. In his debut outing as a Razorback, Molina tossed 3.2 innings and allowed two earned runs with nine strikeouts.

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick: