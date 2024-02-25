Advertisement
How to Watch Arkansas vs. Michigan, Key Players, BetSaracen Odds

Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) are set to finish their weekend at the Kubota College Baseball Series on Sunday with an afternoon tilt against the Michigan Wolverines.

Led by head coach Tracy Smith, Michigan is 2-4 on the season after splitting a four-game series against Western Michigan during opening weekend and dropping back-to-back games against Oklahoma State and Oregon State in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas is coming off a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-inning loss to Oklahoma State that saw the Razorbacks' pitching staff excel. The Hogs' offense took a major step back after struggling with runners in scoring position, which will have to change against the Wolverines.

Michigan's projected starting pitcher is TBA at the moment, while Arkansas will likely start LHP Mason Molina. In his debut outing as a Razorback, Molina tossed 3.2 innings and allowed two earned runs with nine strikeouts.

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:

--------------

How to Watch/Listen and Get FloSports Discount

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Michigan Wolverines

When: Sunday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Arlington, Texas — Globe Life Field

TV/Stream: FloSports (streaming only with a subscription)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

Normally, a monthy subscription for FloSports costs $29.99. To avoid that, though, you can pay for a subscription using this link which will slash that price in half. Simply click the link, scroll down and select "Join Now" under CAA Baseball and you'll be redirected into the new account/sign-in page.

Make sure you select the $14.99/month option and not the annual option. After that, you'll be good to go to watch the entire tournament and all Arkansas games at a discount. Once the weekend is over, you can easily cancel your subscription through this link.

--------------

SPREAD/TOTALS:

Moneyline:

Arkansas: -250

Michigan: +220

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

Double R Props:

Christian Foutch UNDER 2.5 innings pitched and UNDER 29.5 pitches: -275

Hudson White OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: -105

Parker Coil UNDER 3.5 hits allowed and UNDER 1.5 base on balls: -400

Arkansas team UNDER 10.5 team hits and UNDER 9.5 runners left on base: +110

Ben McLaughlin OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +125

Jack Wagner OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 strikeouts: +105

Jayson Jones OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 strikeouts: +195

Kendall Diggs OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBI’s: +125

Mason Molina OVER 6.5 strikeouts and UNDER 3.5 base on balls: +145

Parker Rowland OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBI’s: +210

Ryder Helfrick OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +220

Ty Wilmsmeyer OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 stolen bases: +260

Arkansas team UNDER 8.5 team strikeouts and UNDER 1.5 team errors: +350

Peyton Holt OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +350

Wehiwa Aloy OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 1.5 strikeouts: +450

Jared Sprague-Lott OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 1.5 doubles: +700

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

--------------

Arkansas Starting Pitcher

Junior LHP Mason Molina

6'2", 230 pounds / Traduce Hills HS / Texas Tech / Rancho Santa Margarita, California

2024 stats: 0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1 GP, 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 9 K

Arkansas Projected Starting Lineup:

1. Kendall Diggs, RF

2. Hudson White, DH

3.Ben McLaughlin, 1B

4. Wehiwa Aloy, SS

5. Ryder Helfrick, C

6. Peyton Holt, 2B

7. Jayson Jones, LF

8. Jared Sprague-Lott, 3B

9. Ty Wilmsmeyer, CF

Michigan Starting Pitcher

Freshman RHP Dylan Vigue

6'3", 200 pounds / Leominster, Mass. / Groton HS

2024 stats: 0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1 GP, 4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

Michigan Projected Starting Lineup:

1. Mack Timbrook, 2B

2. Stephen Hrustich, LF

3. Mitch Voit, 1B

4. Jonathan Kim, CF

5. Collin Priest, DH

6. Cole Caruso, 3B

7. Kyle Dernedde, SS

8. Brock Leitgeb, C

9. Greg Pace Jr., RF

--------------

More of HawgBeat's Arkansas Baseball Coverage in Arlington:

Stranded runners cost Arkansas in 14-inning loss

Lights-out pitching falls short in 14-inning marathon with Oklahoma State

WATCH: Van Horn postgame - Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 1

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

