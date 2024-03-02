The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) defeated Murray State 5-1 on Friday night behind a masterful pitching performance from LHP Hagen Smith, but they must quickly refocus before facing off against the Racers in game two of a three-game series on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Led by sixth-year head coach Dan Skirka, the Racers are coming off a series win against Louisiana-Monroe and a midweek victory over North Alabama. Last season, Murray State finished with a 31-28 (14-13 Missouri Valley) overall record without an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

"Yeah, they’re super old," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Friday. "We’ve talked about two or three times with the team. Starting a senior, a senior and a grad. That’s their three starters. Then, guys that are in that lineup I think they have one junior and the rest are fourth-year guys whether they’re redshirt juniors or straight up seniors and a grad.

"I told our guys yesterday, they’re not going to come in here and you’re not going to scare them into losing, you're going to have to go beat them. Today, they didn’t beat themselves. We had to beat them. It wasn’t pretty, but we did beat them."

Starting for the Hogs will be RHP Brady Tygart, who has been extremely consistent during his first two starts of the season. Last week against Oklahoma State, the junior tossed 6.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts, two walks and three hits.

Pitching for the Racers will be senior RHP Bryce Valero, who has an impressive 12 strikeouts to two walks in eight innings pitched this season. Last season, Valero finished second on the team with 71 strikeouts and held a 4.02 ERA in 15 appearances for Murray State.

Here's details on how to watch/listen to game two of Arkansas-Murray State, projected starters and BetSaracen lines: