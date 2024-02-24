Live Scoreboard: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State
Unable to watch Arkansas-Oklahoma State? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the No. 2 Diamond Hogs' matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
--------------
How to watch/listen and get FloSports discount
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Oklahoma State Cowboys
When: Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Arlington, Texas — Globe Life Field
TV/Stream: FloBaseball (Brant Freeman and Pat Combs)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Normally, a monthy subscription for FloSports costs $29.99. To avoid that, though, you can pay for a subscription using this link which will slash that price in half. Simply click the link, scroll down and select "Join Now" under CAA Baseball and you'll be redirected into the new account/sign-in page.
Make sure you select the $14.99/month option and not the annual option. After that, you'll be good to go to watch the entire tournament and all Arkansas games at a discount. Once the weekend is over, you can easily cancel your subscription through this link.
--------------
Arkansas Starting Pitcher
Junior RHP Brady Tygart
6'2", 215 pounds / Hernando, Mississippi / Lewisburg HS
2024 stats: 1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1 GP, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K
Arkansas Starting Lineup:
1. Kendall Diggs, RF
2. Hudson White, DH
3. Ben McLaughlin, 1B
4. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
5. Ryder Helfrick, C
6. Jayson Jones, LF
7. Peyton Holt, 2B
8. Jared Sprague-Lott, 3B
9. Ty Wilmsmeyer, CF
Oklahoma State Starting Pitcher
Junior RHP Brian Holiday
5'11", 189 pounds / Tampa, Florida / Land O'Lakes HS
2024 stats: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K
Oklahoma State Starting Lineup
1. Zach Ehrhard, CF
2. Carson Benge, RF
3. Tyler Wulfert, 3B
4. Colin Brueggemann, 1B
5. Nolan Schubart, LF
6. Aidan Meola, 2B
7. Donovan LaSalle, DH
8. Ian Daugherty, C
9. Lane Forsythe, SS