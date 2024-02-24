Unable to watch Arkansas-Oklahoma State? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the No. 2 Diamond Hogs' matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Normally, a monthy subscription for FloSports costs $29.99. To avoid that, though, you can pay for a subscription using this link which will slash that price in half. Simply click the link, scroll down and select "Join Now" under CAA Baseball and you'll be redirected into the new account/sign-in page.

Make sure you select the $14.99/month option and not the annual option. After that, you'll be good to go to watch the entire tournament and all Arkansas games at a discount. Once the weekend is over, you can easily cancel your subscription through this link.

--------------